CALIFORNIA CITY – A public hearing on a proposed Master Fee Schedule was pulled from the Feb. 25 regular City Council meeting agenda as was a request for 12 new police vehicles and replacement of a water main, while a declaration of California City as a Second Amendment Constitutional City was approved. This was the first meeting with the newly updated Granicus video recording system, with full video also posted on the city’s website: www.californiacity-ca.gov, the videos will now be archived for viewing and tagged for easy jumping through the agenda. Mayor Chuck McGuire was absent due to illness and this was also the first meeting for newly re-appointed Council Member Bill Smith.
The declaration as a Second City Constitutional City was originally part of the Consent Calendar – items considered routine and non-controversial and are approved by one motion if no member of the Council, staff or public wishes to comment or ask questions – but was pulled from the consent calendar for further discussion at the request of resident Jim Creighton.
“I’m curious as to why this came up on the consent calendar item,” he said. “Aside from my comments last meeting, this item has not been brought forth to the public as with a business item. So, it’s not that I’m opposed to it, but from what I’m reading this resolution does two things. One, you’re stating that Cal City will stand in solidarity with other like-minded cities, and two, the city receives a charge for the attorney writing resolution. I’m just curious as to why it was a consent calendar items where there was no opportunity for the public to talk about this. When nine times out of 10 people see the consent calendar items and go right by them. It should have come up for discussion, then a resolution put forth.”
City Manager Anna Linn said she was told by the city attorney that the item was a declaration and did not require discussion. City Attorney Christian Bettenhausen confirmed he said that resolutions can be passed either as a consent calendar item or put up for public comment.
Mayor Pro Tem Don Parris said he was the one who drafted the resolution, along with one other person.
“It was submitted to the city attorney to see if there was anything that needed to be added or subtracted, they looked at it and presented it as is,” he said.
The item was passed unanimously, with McGuire absent.
Public Works Director Joe Barragan was requesting replacement of a section of water main pipes along the north side of California City Boulevard from 72nd Street to Isabella Boulevard. He was requesting approval for purchase of $38,191 in supplies from long-time city vendor Ferguson Waterworks of Ventura. The labor for installation would all be done in-house, he said.
“Staff is only receiving a quote from Ferguson to ensure quality, accuracy and timeliness with the materials and parts that are ordered,” said Barragan.
Council Member Ron Smith expressed concern over the lack of three bids for the materials.
“Unless is a single source vendor, if we can get three bids it will keep it will keep the bidders honest,” he said. “I understand we’ve been using them for 10 years and they are a pre-approved vendor, I just think it is pretty easy to get comfortable. I think it’s appropriate to have them sharpen their pencil a bit.”
Barragan noted that it is sometimes difficult to get additional bids due to the distance from California City to other providers. He noted that Ferguson has at times been needed by the city to take up the shortfall from other, lower, bidders who failed to deliver.
“One of the things that I didn’t explain very well was, we get great service for Ferguson, so you’re almost paying for service as well,” said Barragan. “We order material to get it here as quick as possible and they bring it to us. In the past, this was tried where we went out to other vendors. There was a company out of Bakersfield, and just a service was horrible – we had to wait two to three weeks for parts that Ferguson could get us two to three days, and then some of the parts we were getting, the quality was not as good as Ferguson.”
Council Member Nick Lessenevitch said he was concerned about delaying needed repairs even longer.
“We’re going to lose windows of opportunity to actually get something done,” he said. “You know, we want to get all this paperwork and constantly reexamine all this stuff. I’m wondering if we’re not better off, seeing what the department can do in house, and just let them fly. Let’s see how much they, let’s see if they can give five miles of line and do it. I want to see them do with this work and I want them to start with the first sunny day so that they’re working through the whole working season I’m want to see what they can do.”
After further discussion, Barragan said he would try to get two additional bids and bring the matter back to council.
