CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City council held their first meeting of August on the evening of Aug. 8th inside the council chambers at city hall; the closed session portion of the meeting began just before 4:20pm and resumed into open session shortly before 5:15pm.
After the meeting was called to order, roll call (mayor pro tem Ron Smith and council member Michael Kulikoff arrived late).
Ponto - Mayor and members of the public and the balance of the council as part of the approval of the agenda; we have a closed session item to be added to the agenda pursuant to Government Code Section 549542 (B)(2) and the item to be added should be identified as follows: Closed Session pursuant to Government Code Section 54957, Public employee discipline/dismissal and release; the grounds for the going into the closed session is that the item did not come to our attention until after the posting of tonight's agenda and there is a need for immediate action in the form of direction given subject to the closed session discussion. Item does not involve the hearing of charges or making of any final findings or decisions to discipline/dismissal/release of anyone. In order to add this the item, we need at least 2/3 of the council members present, which in this scenario since we have four, would need to be 3. The council agreed to add the item to closed session then the mayor called for any public comments.
Under Public Comments – several members of the public made comments on closed session items: the following are some of those comments.
Jeanie O’Laughlin - Mayor and council, I'd like to speak on, excuse me, CS1 and CS2. I'm very concerned about the capability of Miss Elmes to carry out the duties of city manager. She's had two bankruptcies. One of the things that concerns me about this is if you look at our municipal code Section 2-3.207, it states the city manager and acting city manager shall be covered by a fidelity bond purchased by the city and approved by the City attorney. I would highly recommend that you make sure that she's bondable before you go forward with hiring. I've done a lot of work in fraud and someone who has financial difficulties. We have a lot of military people here. Someone who's had bankruptcies is not even able to keep a secret. So, the risk factor is very high for someone who's had financial issues. You need to know the financial situations of people because this is a tremendous risk factor when you have people who have financial difficulties and are in positions of power because they have the opportunity then to commit fraud and to take bribes. I'm just saying they have the opportunity.
Also, I was privy to an e-mail that was sent around today. It seems that Miss Elmes it appears that she sent a confidential e-mail from the city attorney to a non-city employee who probably should not have seen that. This should be grounds for termination for any employee or at least be put on administrative leave pending an investigation. This is a serious infraction; if we're hiring a city manager, we need someone that we can depend on, that we have confidence in and that's going to move our city forward. We need someone with experience so, if you really want to make her a city manager, it might be better to hire the city manager and let her be Assistant city manager underneath for a while; sending out confidential information to the public is such a severe breach that it should be addressed thank you.
DJ Twohig - Listen carefully; although I don't share the charges that were stated, I would like to clear. For the past several years, there's been several city managers that have made an attempt to improve upon the city, and with all the authority that the city manager has had, the city has chosen to violate Prop 218. When the current legal counsel was hired in part to protect the city manager, there were still Prop 218 violations. I ask you about your appointment today; are you not concerned about Prop 218 violations right now? And how are you addressing that in your appointment of the city manager? Are you asking the city manager and your council to protect you in terms of your certification of Section 3? It does not appear that you and the city manager care about Prop 218. I suggest you clarify who's responsible. Is the city manager responsible? Is the city attorney responsible? Because right now you would be responsible under those based upon the representation from staff. You were charged under oath to examine the math. You are charged for that. So, I suggest in relation to the City Manager that you make the determination that you asked the City Manager to be accountable in any way, or the City Attorney in any way to recommend to you what is appropriate for Prop 218. I have sent some emails. There is some concern. I don't think it reaches the magnitude of violating the California Constitution. I think that is the most incredible violation that we've seen, and it really needs to be addressed before we proceed to choose. Pay attention to what you're required to do and that includes your city manager and that includes your city attorney; thank you for your time.
Jason Meister - This is Jason Meister with Master Extracts, I just wanted to share some concerns I've had. I sent the City Council an e-mail at the prior City Council meeting in regards to just some interactions that we've had with the city manager and the cannabis industry as a whole and there's definitely some very either neglectful or manipulative things that have happened. I outlined that for you in the e-mail, basically holding city cannabis business permit invoices out to the industry for over 45 days when they should have been sent out when all the other city e-mail invoices for city businesses were sent out and everything that followed behind it, just either a lack of experience or special interest in my opinion are the only two ways that that happens. Withholding just the money owed to the city over that period of time, that money should have been paid into the city funds and this is just another perfect example of inexperience. I know Mrs. Elmes has done a lot of great things for the city as far as writing grants and things like that you know and maybe she has huge asset to the city there. But as far as being a city manager and specifically managing the cannabis industry and acting as the interim cannabis tax advisor or ahead of the tax committee whatever the title is that you guys have put on that with the cannabis industry or the citizens that are you're reaching out to, to talk about this tax. In addition to that, I just want to follow up that again maybe has value and the other portions of the city but as the city manager I don't see it thank you very much for time.
Other comments were made concerning the appointment and hiring of Inge Elmes as city manager then the council convened into closed session to discuss: CS1- conference with labor negotiator concerning the city manager pursuant to Government Code Section 54957.6, CS2- Employment/Public Employee appointment concerning the title of City Manager pursuant to Government Code section 54957, a paragraph 1 of subsection b, CS3- conference with legal counsel concerning existing litigation pursuant to Government Code section 54956.9. Boston et al vs California City case #BC V-22-101398 and CS4 - (see above description).
Under Report out of Closed Session presented by City Attorney Victor Ponto - we went into closed session under CS1, and CS2; these have not been completed and will be examined for potential consideration. CS4 will be considered at the end of the meeting and with respect to CS3, council is given and directions were received there's no further reportable action at this time.
Under Departmental Reports – council member Creighton, mayor pro tem Ron Smith, acting city manager Inge Elmes and Public Works director Joe Barragan and a couple of members from the public made some comments concerning Housing, OHV, Parks and Rec, Planning and Public Works then it was onto the next item.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications - Correspondence from JM Powers dated July 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st, also correspondence from DJ Twohig dated July 20th and August 3rd. DJ Twohig and JM Powers have requested that they be part of the official meeting records.
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements - Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith - So California City is having an annual backpack giveaway; a lot of backpacks are being given away. They're also having a Job Fair and recruiters will be on site this Saturday (Aug. 12th) from 1-5pm at Strata Sports Center. So, Mr. Myers has asked that be announced.
Under Public Business from the Floor – Shawn Bradley Letter of Intent (see separate story); other members of the public were able to express to the council their concerns and comments at this time then the meeting continued.
Under Presentation – Lew Group presented by Catherine Lew who is the co-founder and Adam Sonenshein who is the Sr. V.P; the presentation pertained to Measure C as well as future measures to be placed on the ballot for voters to decide their fate. A lengthy discussion was heard during the hour-long presentation then it was on with the business at hand.
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; council member Michael Kulikoff motioned and council member Jim Creighton seconded to approve City Check Register dated July 21-Aug. 3rd that was presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper; after some discussion, motion passed, CC2; approve Chlorine Injection Pump for Wells presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC3; approve Amended Update to the Master Fee Schedule presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan and CC4; approve Well #3 Calif. City Blvd at Neuralia Road Well Motor Upgrade Project presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan; after discussion on these three items, a motion by council Creighton and second by council member Karen Macedonio was made; motion passed on CC2, CC3 and CC4.
Under City Manager Report presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes – I spoke with Richard Chapman, and we discussed local developments around the area. We discussed economic development, strategic planning, workforce engagement and overall business networking. We've made plans to attend the current EDC functions. I met with several nonprofits to discuss ideas, vision, and purpose for moving forward with agreements to be submitted to the council for approval. I’ve also been working closely with HR and continue to implement risk management initiatives. Citywide staff continue to work on department budgets, looking for areas to minimize expenses and other items to be presented to the council. Collectively, staff have been able to save the city approximately 1.4 million yearly with organizational changes throughout several departments. We've met with staff to finalize the golf course clubhouse task order and our proposal is coming soon. The intentional work for the OHMR division was posted last night (Aug. 7th) and the city received a total of $934,813 in grant funding for the upcoming grant cycle which will be included in a $1.4 million worth of project agreements; that’s all I have.
Under Continued Business – considerable discussion was heard on the following items: CB1; Special Tax Discussion (see separate story), CB2; GIS Services for Standby Fee Parcel Analysis presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan and CB3; reinstatement of airport advisory commission. After discussion, a motion and second were heard; motion passed on all items.
Under New Business – a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: NB1; appointment of planning and parks commissioners (see separate story), NB2; Voting delegate for League of Cities Annual Conference presented by council member Jim Creighton, Creighton presented a resolution and asked for council approval on this item. After some discussion; motion passed 5-0, NB3; approve purchase and installation of new condenser presented by golf course manager James Robinson, discussion was heard on this item then after a roll call vote; motion passed 5-0, NB4; accept the bid as submitted by JL Plank Inf for the Calif. City Blvd Pedestrian Safety Improvement-Yerba Blvd to Neuralia Road HSIPSL project in the amount of $418,465.00 and authorize city manager to execute construction agreement. Allocate funds for bid and up to $112,135.00 for contingency, construction management and materials sampling and testing presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, after considerable discussion, motion passed 4-0 (mayor stepped out for this item then returned after vote), NB5; housing element professional services proposal presented by acting city manager Inge Elmes, a recommendation was heard to accept the proposal from PlaceWorks and enter into an agreement to prepare the 2023-2031 housing element for Calif. City in the amount of $183,700; motion passes by a vote of 4-1 with Smith the only no vote and NB6; reconsider new home start fee reduction presented by mayor Kulikoff; after discussion, motion passed 3-2 with council members Macedonio and Creighton voting no.
Under Council Member Comments/Agenda Request and AB1234 Reports; none were given at this time.
After all the business was concluded, the meeting was adjourned at approximately 10:10pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.