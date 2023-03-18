The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year old Cortney Gunderson was arrested on Feb. 5th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Possession of Ammunition and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
35-year old Hugo C. Anselmo was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and Drive w/out License.
29-year old Erick Orozco was arrested by Mojave CHP on Feb. 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
32-year old Rudy Rodriguez was arrested Feb. 10th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
32-year old Angie Garcia Covarrubias was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Feb. 10th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
24-year old Kylon Adam Martin was arrested on Feb. 11th on Suspicion of False Imprisonment by Violence and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
27-year old Felicia Alfieri was arrested on Feb. 11th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment.
62-year old Miguel Ramos was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) in Feb. 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
26-year old Dreason Czechowski was arrested on Feb. 19th on Suspicion of Cruelty to an Animal and Intoxicated in Public.
48-year old Brenda G. Meza was arrested on Feb. 20th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Inflict Injury on Elder Adult.
23-year old Dante Ruhl was arrested on Feb. 21st on Suspicion of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor.
46-year old Christian Medina was arrested on Feb. 22nd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
29-year old James C. Hoover Lii was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Feb. 12th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Excessive Blood Alcohol and Second Conviction of 23152 Violation within 10 Years.
28-year old Justin Stalker was arrested in Madera County (Madera Police) on Feb. 18th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony and Intoxicated in Public.
27-year old Jahtash Janay Thrower was arrested in Los Angeles County (Burbank Police) on Feb. 27th on Suspicion of Robbery, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property and Addict in Possession of Firearm.
40-year old Geoffrey Alan Curry was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (Paso Robles Police) on Feb. 26th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
