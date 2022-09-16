The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of July/Aug according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
JULY:
23rd – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
24th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 3200 block of Shelley Street.
25th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 3200 block of Eagle Way and Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 1800 block of El Rey Street.
27th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3300 block of 15th Street.
28th – Battery on Person, 2500 block of Eagle Way.
29th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 3300 block of Summer Breeze Avenue.
30th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 4800 block of Truman Road.
31st – Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc., 3400 block of Quiet Splendor Court.
AUG:
1st – Assist other Department, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd.
2nd – Found Property, 2100 block of 15th Street, Vehicle Theft, Locust/Dixie Streets and Vehicle Theft, 2300 block of Monje Street.
3rd – Towed – Registration, 2400 block of Dixie Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 4200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
4th – Attempted 2nd Degree Burglary, 2600 block of Diamond Street, Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1400 block of Rosamond Blvd and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 5300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
5th – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy, SUSOIC CIRC/SAAIU, 2300 block of Valley Vista, Vehicle Theft, 1800 block of 20th Street and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2000 block of 20th Street.
6th – Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 1800 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 2800 block of 55th Street.
7th – Battery on Person, 2500 block of 20th Street.
8th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 500 block of 175th Street.
9th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2800 block of Diamond Street.
10th – Vehicle Theft, 100 block of Hook Avenue.
11th – Missing Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
12th – Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of 20th Street West.
13th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2300 block of Poplar Street, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2800 block of B Street, Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of 15th Street and Vehicle Theft, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
14th – Attempted Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1400 block of Rosamond Blvd.
15th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1700 block of Center Street and Willful Cruelty to Child, 1500 block of Richfield Ave.
17th - Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant, 6300 block of El Dorado Ave and Burglary: 1st Degree, 7500 block of Willow Ave.
18th - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 6300 block of El Dorado Ave.
19th – Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of Camden Street and Towed – Registration, 2800 block of 62nd Street.
20th - Vehicle Theft, 4200 block of Rosamond Blvd, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2400 block of Crimson and Assist other Department, 4900 block of Rosamond Blvd.
21st - Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of C Street.
23rd – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
24th - Missing Person, 1100 block of Sequoia Lane.
