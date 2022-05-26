BORON - On November 10th, 2021. Boron High school senior Tatum Wiggs along with her parents, Jamie and David Wiggs signed her Letter of Intent to play collegiate softball at Carlow University in Pittsburgh, PA. A letter of Intent signing took place inside the Boron High School gymnasium where Tatum was surrounded by her coach, her teammates, her teachers and other staff members when she signed her Letter of Intent. Tatum verbally committed Carlow University during her junior year of high school and made it official with the Letter of Intent signing.
While attending Carlow University, Tatum will be studying nursing and attempt to receive a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing while playing softball. Tatum has a grade point average of 4.5 and is a three-sport varsity athlete at Boron high School. In addition, she plays traveling softball and attributes her to success to supportive parents, hard work, sacrifice, dedication, time management and training with some of the best in the game. Tatum is a dedicated student athlete who has accumulated numerous awards on and off the field. In 2020-2021, she was invited to play with Team USA/Team Ringor in the Dominican Republic. Tatum’s awards include the C4 Gold Championship, the USA Southern California Championship, Colorado Sparkler Junior Gold Top 25, the AFA Nationals Gold, the PGF Qualified, the National Honor Society and the NSHSS Softball Factory Academic All American just to name a few.
“We will always remember Tatum as the seven-year-old girl who fell in love with the game and is now making her dreams come true. Tatum has been blessed with an amazing support system and the chance to see the world playing softball” her parents said. Tatum and her parents wish to say thank you to all the teachers, staff and principal at Boron Jr. Sr. High School for the support they showed Tatum. Watch out, Pittsburgh, this small-town California girl is moving in August 2022: Go Celtics.
