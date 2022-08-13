The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
34-year old Matthew Keeler was arrested on July 3rd on Suspicion of Possess Explosive Illegally, Possession of Generally Prohibited Weapon and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
18-year old William Gamez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on July 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances.
51-year old Fred Reyes was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on July 10th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended.
31-year old Jessica Howard was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 10th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury.
33-year old Richard Medlock was arrested on July 12th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
29-year old Christopher Soto was arrested on July 12th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Burglary – other.
35-year old Juan J. Jimenez was arrested on July 12th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More; he was arrested again in Orange County (La Habra Police) on July 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
23-year old Damien J. Roe was arrested on July 17th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Attempted 2nd Degree Robbery and Petty Theft.
45-year old Victor Talamantez was arrested on July 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Drive w/out License, Drive while License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH, Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH, Multiple Beams, Defective Windshield or Rear Window, Burglary - other, Unregistered Vehicle and Burglary during State of Emergency - Looting.
30-year old Nathan Alvord was arrested on July 24th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer, Drive w/out License, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Evading P.O.: Wanton Disregard for Safety, Display of License Plates and Evading Peace Officer.
31-year old Randal Cole was arrested on July 27th on Suspicion of Trespass on Closed Lands, Intoxicated in Public and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia; he was arrested again on July 28th on Suspicion of Trespass on Closed Lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.