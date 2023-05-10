BORON- Rio-Tinto Borates and Lithium held a State of the Business luncheon and tours of the open pit mine on April 13th; the luncheon and state of the business meeting took place inside the conference room of the Borax Visitors where groups were able to hear the history of the mine and its future. The event was the first one held since COVID-19 hit the area in 2020. There were approximately 3 groups which took in the history and took tours of the open pit beginning at 10am.
The tables inside the conference room were adorned with little “haul trucks” and nice tableware; after lunch was served, Marybeth Garrison who is the Community Affairs Manager for Rio-Tinto told everyone that’s it is “critical for community, businesses and stakeholders to know what we do here, understand what we do here and why the mining process is so important to your present and future”; she then introduced Chief Operating Officer Ryan Harnden.
Mr. Harnden welcomed everyone then gave attendees a glimpse of the history of the mine and what the future holds in store for Rio-Tinto. “The mine processes and delivers products that are essential for life and critical for the future and that's why US Borax is a fantastic business. You may not know it, but borates are used in everyday products, from ant killers to insulation and from laundry additives to fertilizer” Harden said.
Harden went on to say that “glassware, including the glass in your mobile phone, the glass on your TV and the glass on the front windscreens of your vehicles all require borates for their manufacturing; borates are also used to make the wind turbines and the blades of the wind turbines”.
In 2019, the Borax mine conducted a small-scale trial that successfully proved the process of roasting and leaching waste rock in Boron in order to recover high grades of lithium. “Looking into the future, the company is committed to transitioning to renewable diesel to power heavy vehicles and we believe we will be the first fleet in the world to go 100% renewable diesel in heavy vehicles operating at the mine”.
According to Harden, the company has partnered with CR Minerals to recycle waste materials from the Boron operations into pozzolans, which are a replacement for cement and concrete. “We're planning for the future as well in building out a new 10-to-15-year plan and the partnership makes use of the land in front of the facility and will help support the region economically” Harnden said.
Rio-Tinto Borates continues to work on ways to operate sustainably and provide products needed around the world by manufacturers and consumers.
After Harnden was finished, the groups were able to take a tour of the world’s largest open pit mine by going into the pit and looking up from the bottom. The pit itself measures 1.74 miles wide, 1.99 miles long and is approximately 755 feet deep.
