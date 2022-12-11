Hello all you East Kern High School sports fans; well, Thanksgiving break is over and Winter break is right around the corner, we're now into week 4 of basketball as we bring you all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps. So, without further ado, here's the latest on high school basketball.
BORON - The Bobcats Varsity boys played Mojave in the first game of the Bob D. Lackey Tournament on Nov. 29th and lost by a final score of 54-42 (6-7, 17-10, 20-8 and 11-17), they played Lone Pine in the second game of the tournament on Dec. 1st and lost by a final score of 34-29 (13-4, 6-7, 9-7 and 6-11) then played Kern Valley on the final day of the tournament on Dec. 3rd; the Varsity girls took on Desert Christian on Dec. 2nd in the tournament and won by a final score of 38-12 then hit the court against Silver Valley on Dec. 3rd and lost by a final score of 28-13 . The Bobcats take on Antelope Valley on Dec. 5th then take on the Scorpions on Dec. 13th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY - the Ravens Varsity boys took on Wonderful College Prep Academy on Nov. 28th and won by a final score of 65-29 (9-12, 10-16, 2-17 and 8-20; #2 Andrew Larreta was named Player of the Game). The Varsity girls hit the court against Immanuel Christian on Dec. 5th then the JV boys and Varsity teams took on McFarland on Dec. 6th; scores in our next report.
DESERT - the Scorpions Varsity girls took on Heritage Christian on Dec. 1st and lost by a final score of 68-44 (11-17, 7-18, 14-13 and 12-20) while the Varsity boys took on Kern Valley on Dec. 1st and won by a final score of 57-34 (4-15, 0-10, 11-14 and 9-18) JV boys and Varsity teams take on Boron on Dec. 13th then hit the court against Calif. City on Dec. 16th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE - the Mustangs Varsity girls took on Immanuel Christian on Nov. 30th and lost by a final score of 37-15then head to Rosamond on Dec. 7th and Baker on Dec. 18th and the Varsity boys took on Arvin on Dec. 1st and lost by a final score of 67-64 (14-11) 17-19, 18-22 and 18-12) then played Silver Valley on Dec. 3rd (no score reported at this time). The Mustangs then took to the court against Rosamond on Dec. 7th and Arvin again on Dec. 8th before taking on North on Dec 12th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND - the Roadrunners JV and Varsity girls and Varsity boys hit the road to Tehachapi on Nov. 29th; the JV girls won by a final score of 50-5 Warriors #13 Averee Napier was named Player of the Game), the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 67-17, the Varsity boys won by a final score of 59-58 (16-13, 20-14, 5-10 and 18-21) the Varsity girls played in a neutral tournament against Eastside on Dec. 2nd (no score reported at this time) and Quartz Hill on Dec. 3rd (lost by a final score of 58-40) before all the teams took on Lancaster on Dec. 5th. The Varsity teams then took on Mojave on Dec. 7th and Delano on Dec. 9th and the JV boys take on Calif. City on Dec. 13th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI - the Warriors JV girls and Varsity teams hosted Rosamond on Nov. 29th; the JV girls lost by a final score of 50-5, the Varsity girls won by a final score of 67-17, the JV boys lost by a final score of 33-32 and the Varsity boys lost by a final score of 59-58 (16-13, 20-14, 5-10 and 18-21). The Varsity girls took on Garces on Dec. 1st and won by a final score of 65-35 (15-10, 18-6, 12-13 and 20-6) then the Varsity teams took on Taft on Dec. 6th, the Varsity boys took on Bakerfield on Dec. 7th and Burroughs on Dec. 8th before the JV and Varsity girls take on Burroughs on Dec. 13th and the Varsity boys take on Foothill on Dec. 15th; scores in our next report.
