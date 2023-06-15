On April 30, 2023, at 11:20 a.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of H Street in Mojave for a report of a shooting victim. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been released. The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.