McCarthy Statement on New CBOC in Bakersfield

April 28, 2021 | View Online

Today, Congressman Kevin McCarthy responded to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) notice that it has awarded a lease contract for a new VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Bakersfield: 

“Despite a new CBOC in Bakersfield being delayed by the VA for over a decade, this week’s announcement is nonetheless welcome news to our community, and especially our local veterans who have patiently waited long enough. Our local veterans have long been promised an updated VA facility, and I will continue to work in Congress to ensure that a new CBOC becomes a reality as soon as possible."

Background: The VA awarded a lease contract for a new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in Bakersfield earlier this week. According to the VA’s notice, the lease would be for a 20-year term and allow the VA to lease 30,100 square feet for the new clinic to provide health services for local veterans. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.