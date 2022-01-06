Palmdale, CA -- Assemblyman Tom Lackey today announced his re-election campaign in the newly drawn 34th Assembly District. Lackey, a Republican, has represented the High Desert in the Assembly since 2014 and is the only member of the Assembly Republican Caucus with law enforcement experience.
In announcing his campaign, Lackey stated "It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent the hard-working residents of the High Desert in the Assembly. Together, we have provided a voice for this region in Sacramento and pushed back against dangerous liberal policies that have made our communities less safe and our economy less productive. I am excited to once again ask for the support of High Desert families to continue working on their behalf in our State Capitol."
Lackey is launching his campaign with strong support from Republican leaders, with early endorsements from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, Congressman Mike Garcia, Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris, and Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.
Senate Republican Leader Wilk announced his support, stating "Tom Lackey has been a strong defender of the High Desert as a law enforcement officer and elected official. He has brought conservative principles to Sacramento and been outspoken against dangerous efforts to defund the police and vilify law enforcement. There is no one better equipped to serve our community in the State Assembly."
Lackey was raised in Boron and has lived in the communities of Assembly District 34 for most of his life. He began his career as a special education teacher. He then went on to spend 28 years as an officer with the California Highway Patrol. Lackey previously served on the Palmdale Elementary School District, the Palmdale City Council, and has represented significant portions of District 34 for over seven years.
In the Assembly, Lackey has developed a strong record of advocating for public safety and fiscal responsibility. He has been named Legislator of the Year by the California Police Chiefs Association, Crime Victims United and received A+ ratings from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association and the California Taxpayers Association.
Lackey has two children and lives with his wife Linda in Palmdale.
