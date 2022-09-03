The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
38-year old Stewart Bibby was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 30th on Suspicion of Unregistered California Based Vehicle, Drive w/out License and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
64-year old Ricky Gallegos was arrested on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public, Battery on Person and Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
29-year old Daniel Martin Li was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
According to court records, 22-year old Joel Lopez appeared on Aug. 2nd for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury –Force – Personal Use and Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc. A Pre-Trial Conference is scheduled for Sept. 2nd and Lopez remains free on $55,000 bail.
According to court records, 22-year old Aaron Barnnett appeared on Aug. 9th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Burglary>2nd Degree (NEW EFF. 4/12), Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent and Vandalism: $400 or More (pled No Contest); he received a sentence of 365 days in jail w/745 days credit, fined $466 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years. Barnnett has since been released from custody.
35-year old Andrew Arrieta was arrested on Aug. 5th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Burglary - other and Burglary; he appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Aug. 9th then a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Bail Review on Aug. 16th, 18th and 23rd. A Hearing on Held Bench Warrant was heard on Aug. 24th then a Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date took place on Aug. 25th, which was continued until Sept. 8th.
32-year old Travion Jones was arrested on Aug. 6th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, Battery on Person and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
42-year old Ana Gonzalez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only, Drive while License Suspended and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
According to court records, 52-year old Elizabeth Hales appeared on Aug. 12th for Sentencing on the charge of Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm (pled No Contest on July 18th); she received a sentence of 120 days in jail w/5 days credit, fined $780 and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years.
According to court records, 59-year old Anthony Scalici appeared on Aug. 12th for Sentencing on the charge of Possess Controlled Substance; he received a sentence of Summary Probation for 1 year and was fined $425.00.
44-year old Robert Oneal Shelton was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Aug. 23rd on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
