CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held their bi-monthly meeting on the evening of June 6th; the meeting to order at 5:06 PM by President K. Macedonio.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge, roll call and the adoption of the agenda; the meeting got underway.
Under Public Comment - no public comments were made at this time.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements – no presentations or announcements were made at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – President K. Macedonio; We are pulling C3. The conflict-of-interest statement with the FPPC we still have; there’s a couple of gray areas that we're working with the consultant of the FPPC to clarify and so we will put that CC 3. Nicole, move that to continued business on the next agenda. So, we have the approval of the Minutes from the May 16th special meeting, which would be subject to corrections, and the approval of the check warrant. I will ask for a motion to approve the consent calendar item CC-1 and C2. A motion by director R. Macedonia and second by director Lois Peralta were made; motion passed.
Under Continued Business – CB1: Project Update on Application to Local Agency Formation Commission, County of Kern, State of Calif. For a change in Organization of Territory consisting of an Annexation resulting in a New District Area (discussion only); continuing of the conversation about the possibility of annexing additional territory, which would include Ridgecrest Hospital, (see separate story) Ridgecrest Hospital is in the process of looking for a consultant that can help us with the very detailed and complicated documents. We have not found one yet, our attorney Al Shire says that they have people that can help, CB2: Ad cop and Article for the Wellness Issue of the Mojave Desert News; the two by 10-inch header that will go in the ad in the Wellness issue, the yearly the annual Wellness issue for Mojave Desert News; we had a very small article last year, but the Mojave Desert News is writing a big article about the potential of the annexation. So, we have no editorial comment or control over the newspaper, Alex, I gave them a transcript of what you said at our meeting, that is also on zoom, so it's the public information and then that will go in the newspaper and Ridgecrest is OK with this banner ad. Is there any question from any directors about the banner going in, any public comment on the banner ad? Can I have a motion to approve the banner ad as it's presented; director R. Macedonio motioned and director L. Peralta seconded; motion passed, now we get to CB3; Clarification of Community Collaboration Funding Police and Procedures; Alex is prepared to help us with what we have in writing and that is what we used as our guideline when we approved the grant to the Cal City Fire Department as far as the ultrasound equipment and the grant to the California City Parks and Recreation; we had a children's program last summer. So, Alex, I think you've done some research and we need to go further into written funding policy and procedures, and I know that Anthony, specifically as a representative for Safe Haven Kids League, has got some questions. So, I'd like to start with that; we can't give it as a gift because it’s public funds and then go from there as to what we can and can't do and what we need to get into writing.
District Counsel Alex - Well, as far as applying for this grant goes, you mentioned that. The district had gotten it started but didn't complete all the documents that are needed. I think in terms of getting the application in, the most efficient way to go is to send me or someone else whatever has been done and then fill in the blanks here on the instruction for applicant; instructions ask for no more than 3 pages, so it's short and they ask for a description of the project. So, I think that's a fair way to do it, you can't make a gift of public funds. You can make a subsidy of programs that are reasonably related to public health, you know, so I think it's really a case-by-case situation for a particular application. Some time ago we discussed a grant for you know, a baseball game or sporting event and something like that does have something to do with public health; youth health is important. That's probably about as far as the subject can get pushed.
K. Macedonio - Before it becomes too much of a stretch, so I guess. I would punt it over to Anthony or whoever else has a particular proposal or an idea on. What sort of projects do we have in mind here?
Anthony with Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City - I do have two.
Karen - I have Jessica sitting behind me, who works with the Boy Scouts, and I have Anthony with Safe Haven. So, we'll start with Anthony and just whatever you guys have on your mind so that as we work on this, we are addressing how we can do this legally and efficiently and effectively. So, Anthony, I know you were making a plea just for money, but I do not believe that that's what we can do, right?
Anthony - What I was looking for when I was in a sense fishing because I was searching online, trying to look for a grant program. Like for instance, Kern County Health out of Bakersfield has a grant program for nonprofits, and I was able to tap into that and write grants for my organization. I was looking at this website to try to find the same thing or something similar and I couldn't. So, I took a shot in the dark and just made a proposal that was wide open and tried to look for feedback on what direction I can go if I can go or if it's just nothing there. And I need to move on for after school programming for the Safe Haven Kids League; for the events and things that we do. We are a nonprofit that we basically, I mean we survive on donations and so we survive with each event that we do through donations through public and through businesses, et cetera. Again, I did my research as far as I could go and so I did have to take a shot in the dark and just put a proposal together that was wide open across the board to get some type of feedback, am I making sense.
K. Macedonio - My first question, Anthony, I think you provided your documentation to Lois, if I remember right but I didn't see the full IRS ruling and then the state of California that it's a two-part thing with becoming a nonprofit. You have to get a California corporation then you have to go to the IRS for a ruling that you can be a nonprofit, then you have to come back to the state of California, and they have to fill out certain things that allow you to collect money in California, so I didn't see the whole documentation; does that exist?
Anthony - Yes, everything that Louis asked us for, I mean was sent over to us. We are a nonprofit that was created in Wyoming. We grandfathered ourselves into California. We can accept donations. We can't accept money. We cross the board on the federal side and the state side. I did send that to her as well, that we are totally legal.
Alex - So from a legal point of view, the issue is that the spending has to be done for what's considered a valid public purpose to justify the use of the public resources and then in addition to that, a special district has to not only demonstrate that the spending serves a valid public purpose, but it falls within the specific purpose of the district, which is in this case pretty broad. It's promotion of public health and healthcare so a public purpose as opposed to creating a private benefit for an individual or a private business interest. So, depending on what the specific use is, a grant to a nonprofit could certainly qualify as a valid public use. That's in furtherance of the agency's purpose of promotion of public health. But it does depend somewhat on the details.
More discussion was heard concerning CB3 then President Macedonio gave direction to the board.
K. Macedonio - So, on CB3,directions were given Nicole, CB3 will come back on the next agenda in two weeks so that business will be continued.
Under New Business – the .gov website, Alex, is there a law out there or is it a suggestion that all government agencies are going to go to dot Gov and special districts at this point are exempted?
Counsel Alex - That's my understanding. So, there's a procedure to get the.gov. address and that's through a particular agency. Is it a proposal or has it been passed that's going to exempt special districts specifically? I think it's just a bill; at this point, I think, yeah, it's just pending, I haven't; the last time I looked at this on May 23rd, so it may have moved. There's a bill pending to require agencies to migrate to the.gov or ca.gov. A state law has been opposing it because of cost concerns. The most recent amendment to the proposal which is the bill which is not passed exempt a special agency or special districts from the requirements in order to prevent it from being a cost issue; nothing is final yet, but most likely if anything passes, it will exempt East Kern and in the second, I can tell you the status of the bill, so anything more recent is transpired.
K. Macedonio - Well, I'm thinking that this move, even if it doesn't happen immediately, will come back because the politics is they are looking to get.gov for any agency that’s a government agency. So, if we were to get a.gov website address and park it, then we would not have to deal with anything except the actual migration, but we would have the domain name our position, correct.
Counsel Alex - Yes, that could be done. I mean this is only about whether it's mandated at this time and even if it's exempted now, it could be mandated at some point in the future, or the district may just think it's beneficial to get the proper.gov domain name; and by the way, the first step as I understand it is making and sending a letter to the .gov agency. I think it's called get.gov, attesting that your public agency and that you're authorized to request it. So, I think that will be the first step and then going from there. A motion by director R. Macedonio and seconded by L. Peralta was heard; after a roll call vote, motion passed, NB2: Kern County Emergency Office Hazard Mitigation. I have indicated that the district is interested in participating in this update, Ruby has indicated that when she comes back from her maternity leave that this is what she's really interested in. This is what she's wanted to do from the very beginning. This emergency update, but this is a big deal. This is potentially a 2 to 3-year program. So, Alex, do you want to tell us what you learned from Jolene? Counsel Alex explained what needed to be done then, director R. Macedonio motioned and director L. Peralta seconded to approve a letter of intent; a roll call vote was taken; motion passed, NB3: the Light Repair on the North Loop properties; this item was put under continuing business for the meeting in two weeks because hopefully we will be able to get a bid and bring that back for approval, NB4: Frank Vasquez, you are the expert on SB1383. You did a nominal report and all the backups. Frank talked to us a little bit about what we face with the three CART system.
Frank Vasquez with Waste Management - I'm Frank Vasquez with WM and I'm the public sector solutions Rep for Cal City. I assist the city with getting and staying in compliance with the state. As you all may have heard about SB1383, this is the state of California which is mandating commercial recycling and organic recycling. Recycling is cardboard, paper, plastic, glass, aluminum, etcetera and then organics, recycling would be yard waste and food waste. So, it's no longer optional for businesses to sort their waste, it's mandatory and so the city of California City is currently on an automatic rollout for services to all businesses that do not have the mandatory services that they should have a three-container system. East Kern Healthcare District happens to be one of those businesses.
Currently there's a one container system there which is just for trash, we have 2–3-yard trash dumpsters picked up once a week. That means that the property on 9300 N. Loop is generating about 6 cubic yards of trash per week, which means that they absolutely need to have the other two containers; the recycling as well as the organics. So, when I walked to the property with Richard and Karen, I noticed that we had one of those 3 yards on the first side of the property and the other three yards is in the enclosure. Next to that first office there. So, what I had recommended is because those three the I'm sorry, those 2–3-yard dumpsters that we currently have on site, the rate is 369 and 42 cents monthly. If we were to add these other two services, we could actually save an additional $17.34. If we go based on my suggestion, which was instead of having two separate 3-yard trash dumpsters, we will have one 3-yard trash dumps. They're picked up two times a week instead of the two dumpsters picked up once a week. It saves us about $72.72 a month and still has the same level of service. We're still getting 6 cubic yards picked up every week, right? The other suggestion was to add a three-yard recycling dumpster picked up once a week, which is free; it's included in the rate in California City.
Mr. Vasquez continued then President Macedonio told the board it was mandated by the state and can’t be overlooked.
K. Macedonio - We have to comply; it's mandated we don't have a choice. Frank has come up with a recommendation and it is going to impact our tenants and the one thing that I don't know because I haven't talked to the tenants about it yet. We need to know what their response is for what this is that we're going to be doing. They need to know that it is going to be mandated and they are going to have to start separating their trash from their recycling and organics then put them into the cart. So BJ, I will give you talking points; can you take that on?
BJ Lindsay - Yes, of course.
After discussion, director R. Macedonio motioned and director L. Peralta seconded to approve; motion passed.
Under District Updates/President's Comments – President Macedonio allowed counsel Alex to explain some items that were discussed in an earlier meeting.
Under Staff Updates – BJ Lindsay and Anthony with Safe Haven Kids League went over some items pertaining to the needs of seniors in Calif. City and a language barrier that needs to be overcome.
Under Facilities Update – R. Macedonio updated the board on the N. Loop and Bay Avenue properties; approved and stamped plans were received for each property and the board continues to work on development of RFPs for both.
Under Future Agenda Items – President Macedonio called for any future items not already discussed; non were given.
Under Director Comments/AB1234 Reports – none were given at this time.
After all the business was concluded, the meeting adjourned at approximately 6:59 PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.