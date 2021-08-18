Back in late May, the US Borax Foundation Board met and discussed the 2021 applicants for Borax Visitor Center grants. More than a dozen agencies, with applications totaling $32,000, applied to receive funding. In addition, 4 students submitted applications to receive a college or vocational school scholarship.
The COVID pandemic was hard on the Visitor Center Foundation. Historically, the source of funding for scholarships and grants is due, in large part, to visitors making purchases in the gift shop and freewill donations. Since the Visitor Center has been closed since March 2020, those sources of income died up.
However, Rio Tinto saw the need and stepped in with funding to help the Foundation continue their mission. While the Foundation was unable to fund all requests at 100%, they were thrilled to distribute 9 grants and 3 scholarships totaling just under $30,000.
Amanda Smith, RTBL General Manager and Foundation President, was joined in the funding decision-making process by Foundation Board Members Mary Beth Garrison, Bill Cole, and Ron Fox representing Rio Tinto Borates & Lithium as well as community members Kevin Cordes and “Jim-bo” (Jim Boghosian). Thomas Marshall was unable to attend this year.
Last Tuesday, Amanda presented large (and small) checks to each recipient organization. The scholarship checks were handed out at graduation. “I am pleased with the funding decisions made by the committee, and I think you will be too,” said Amanda to the anticipating audience.
Up first was a check to Boron Alive. This organization will use their $1,000 award to fund the annual Thanksgiving Dinner and support the West Elementary School Fall Festival.
Next Amanda shifted her focus to the Boron High School (BHS). “It’s always wonderful to support Boron High School (BHS), and we’re thrilled that they are back-to-learning in person. The next three grants will support activities at the BHS,” continued Amanda.
She first focused on students leaving for college, who often have a challenging time paying for books. “The Foundation is happy to help these students with a $2,500 grant toward The BHS Book Scholarship Fund.” The new High School Principal, Dr. Ellms, accepted the check.
Amanda then awarded a second check, in the amount of $1,000, to kick off school fund-raising efforts, for extra-curricular activities and boost student morale.
The following $1,500 grant was picked up by educator Marjorie Stucki, to finance the LA Observatory Field Trip. The annual trip seeks to open the minds of Boron High students as their world becomes a little bit bigger – into the galaxy, as a matter of fact.
The Boron Senior Center has been providing services to seniors, for decades. The $3,500 grant helped the Center get some badly-needed plumbing repairs done, in the men’s restroom. That work has already been completed and the tile repair is pending.
Our communities are surrounded by a vast desert, the next grant for $2,500 supports the men and women who respond to anyone believed to be in distress, lost, sick or injured in remote Eastern Kern. The money will be used to purchase 2 new EMT bags to be staged in Boron. Jim Osborne and Rick Buckreis accepted the donation.
Reggie’s Kicks for Kids is a terrific outreach benefitting community kids. Providing tennis shoes and sporting equipment just might be the boost a child needs to succeed in school and succeed in life. Amanda was happy to give $1,500 to this worthy cause. Accepting the funding was Jim Summers.
Our next organization, Wind in the Willows Pre-School, provides sponsorships to families needing help with childcare costs. The Foundations agrees that this is an important outreach and were pleased to donate $3,000 to the preschool sponsorship program. Accepting the donation was Selena Martin.
The final grant was given to the 20 Mule Team Museum. The museum is a sort of partner to the Visitor Center, in that it showcases the history of US Borax and the town of Boron.
“If you haven’t been in the museum lately, you haven’t seen the significantly worn carpet throughout the building. Some areas even have duct tape holding it together. So, we’re happy to contribute $5,000 toward new carpeting for the building,” said Amanda. Accepting the funding was Jerry Gallegos and Mitch Nakaahiki.
To round out the morning, Amanda shared the Foundation’s scholarship contributions. “Every year we accept applications for scholarships from students going on to higher education. While all the students are terrific, we had to narrow down the field. To that end, a committee reviewed the applications, interviewed the applicants and made recommendations to the Board.
After much discussion, the Board awarded $3,500 to Kayla Fort, $2,500 to Shayla Smith, and $1,500 to Anne Cordes. – amazing young women ready to tackles the world. These scholarships were officially handed out at graduation.
Amanda closed the morning gathering by reminding everyone that The US Borax Visitor Center is re-opening on Friday, August 13. “All visitors will need to wear masks, vaccinated or not, while inside the building. But we know that won’t stop anyone from having a great time.”
