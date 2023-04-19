CALIF. CITY – The first meeting in April of the Calif. City Council was held on the afternoon of April 11th; closed session began at around 3pm and the regular session began at approximately 6pm.
After Mayor Kulikoff called the meeting to order, roll call and adoption of the agenda; the mayor called for any questions or comments before council convened into closed session to discuss these items: CS1-Conference with Legal Counsel; Existing Litigation for 13 different court cases pertaining to Calif. City (pulled from agenda until a later time), CS2-Conference with Legal Counsel on Potential Exposure to Litigation, CS3-Conference with Labor Negotiator with the following bargaining; Fire Department and Police Department, CS4-Conference with Legal Counsel on Existing Litigation in regard to National Prescription Opiate Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division Case #1:17-MD-02804 and CS5-Conference with Legal Counsel on Existing Litigation for Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release. A couple of questions were asked by council members concerning CS4 then the mayor called for public comments before convening into closed session.
Shawn Bradley - There should be no city business in closed session, which is obviously a Brown Act violation and that's why I don't really like closed session because that's public engagement. So, on that note, I have two quick problem questions; regarding CS4 and CS5; they're both pertaining to a Class Action for opiate settlement. I don't understand why it needs to be in closed session, the fact of the matter is, it's public knowledge and all municipalities are eligible for this. On top of that, I'm just curious why it's even on the consent calendar to begin with, seeing the settlement provides a small settlement amount the city would be eligible for. How is the city going to use the money towards the opiate epidemic? I'm not sure how the city would be able to fulfill the requirements of use due to limitations currently in the city. The other question I have is for closed session item regarding Zang versus City of California City. I actually read the case on the Kern County website, and it was quite interesting when I looked at the complaint from the plaintiff. It seems like there were questions on it.
A couple of other residents made public comments as well as council members pertaining to item CS4 then, council went into closed session.
The council reconvened into Open Session; after the regular session was called to order at approximately 6pm, the Pledge/Invocation and roll call, the meeting got underway.
Under Report out of Closed Session presented by City Attorney Victor Ponto - Thank you Mayor, Council and members of the public. We went into close session under CS1 through CS5; with respect to CS 4, Council was given direction and it was received and with respect to CS5 by a vote of five; new direction was given and received for approval from the Council to proceed in such a manner, that is all.
Under City Clerk Report/Late Communications - City Clerk - we do have like communication from JM Powers dated March 31st, April 1st and April 2nd. They want this to be part of the official meeting records; also, we have copies in the back of the room as well if anybody would like to read them.
Under Departmental Reports – Human Resources/Planning; Planner position which we were just discussing in closed session and is no longer on the books, I was under the assumption that at least most of the vacant salary was going to pay anyways. Yeah, we just made a budget amount for professional services that would be put into a plan. So now you have to bring back the planner that we were just discussing to get it approved again, it will be in the next fiscal. That's the way we had set it up. One more thing for HR under housing, the maintenance worker two full time and maintenance worker one part time. The individual that's feeling the manage worker two position isn't even working in houses working full time 100 facility. So, we need to move that or do something and one more thing under department reports for planning; under the review of pending GPA. I don't recall Council directing staff to do anything on these items other than the mayor suggesting than looking at the Planning Commission; part of the report was we directed a change for that, and that's not true. We get to do the final approval on a rezone and other things, but we don't, we don't tell Planning Commission to approve something.
Council member Macedonio - I have a question for parks and rec lifeguards. Are we going to be able to open that pool this summer?
Parks and Rec. - Yes, we have interviews coming up in the next three days and I found out that we can be shallow water certified because our pool is 5 foot and under. So, it makes the test a whole lot easier to pass. I have lined up for the certification process already. We just need to get the guards hired and through the background checks and we'll be able to get started on it. We hope to have this open for Memorial Day.
Council member Macedonio - Thank you very much. That's wonderful news and not only are we family friendly, but our kids were also so well behaved that while I was giving out Tangerines, the kids were lining up and saying can I have an orange and then thank you. It was truly amazing to see how polite the kids were. So, it was a wonderful experience. I have a question about the planning department. The five parcels that we are looking at for rezoning, who's paying the cost for that? The last I remembered was that the decision was that the city would not be paying for zoning amendments; t had to be paid for by the applicant if my memory serves right; also, because it goes back, and I do not believe that was ever changed by a Council; if there were zoning requests, they were paid by the applicant. When I was on Planning Commission, we did a city initiated rezoning large area outside the airport and the parcels that were sold, then those people would reimburse the city
Shawn Bradley - Can someone explain why such a large loss of market value occurred in such a short time for the SDI account?
DJ Twohig - My comment is specifically on the department reports have to do with the planning report and on other building reports. So tonight, on the planning report you'll see a schedule that has, you know, an approval date and other information. Through the chair, I would ask that you ask the city manager if she's had a chance to determine the validity of the planning report. In terms of valid data, is the data that's presented by the planning department literally valid? Is there a degree of accuracy and I think that's critically important that there's a lot of speculation that perhaps the report is not accurate and if it's not accurate, then your Council has misinformation. I'm making two assumptions here; if you're getting misinformation in the report and it's not accurate, then I don't know what kind of judgments you can make regarding future revenue and/or forecasted revenue. For example, if there's. you know a million square feet of potential captions that are not getting processed, that's $5 million of tax revenue. I think that can't be overstated. What degree of accuracy are we getting at the Council level? What degree of accuracy is the public getting? Can we rely on these reports that they're accurate? I have actual knowledge that there's parts of the report that are not accurate. I've brought it to your attention in the past with respect to a lot merger; it is not a valid statement that the lot merger information has not been provided to the City of California City. It has, it was provided over a year ago and the fact it is still showing as incomplete. I've testified to this Council that it is complete and it has been presented to the planning department as a completed project; from testimony from many applicants, a lot of these files have been lost multiple times. What is California City actually doing to track these projects without loss of files, loss of information and totally inaccurate reporting. I think this is a critical issue. You have a parcel tax discussion tonight and I don't think that you're understanding the importance of actually tracking from an economic development perspective or from a revenue perspective, the importance of these applications. Are you treating them important? And is the study verifying the validity of any of the information on the planning report? Thank you for your attention. I'd like some answers from the mayor if this is a valid report.
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements - Mr. Mayor, may I make one; the memorial service for Dr. Larry Adams who served as mayor for six terms, is going to be this Saturday at the middle school at 1pm. Thank you folks and I just wanted to recognize that. Do you have any other civic community organization management? I was asked to present this by the Booker T Brown Foundation. They are establishing a spring-cleaning recycling fundraiser; it begins this Saturday and runs through June 3rd, the hours are 10am-1pm. They state that they will pick up your recycling as long as it’s separated and from Mojave, Cal City and Rosamond only. I have a number here for anybody that wants to contact them. t?
Under Public Business from the Floor and city attorney, it's the same wording as last time. Is that being looked into? Yes, what we're going to correct and clarify that along with the content.
Mayor - do we have any public business from the floor?
Mr. Hutson – inaudible.
City Attorney Victor Ponto - thank you, Mr. Hutson, and you're not the only person that thinks I might be a little long winded, but I would like to ask you, during the managers' report. Whether I speak for too long or not, do I not have as a Council member the right to engage the city manager and issues that pertain to the city? Right? I mean, if it's in response to what's being presented in the workforce, and we have an opportunity to ask questions to the city manager? Before I left, there were a couple of council members that were asking how much money they could give me for me not to speak. What I would say is this; that if there is the opportunity for a back and forth and I do agree that there is a certain point where the conversation gets a bit explosive and what I need to do is a better job of monitoring that level of debating, conversation and maybe interrupt and suggest feedback.
Mr. Tom Ross - yeah good evening council, mayor and public. Is there a way that you can call instead of using the computer audio? Do we not do in person meetings anymore?
The City Clerk informed Mr. Ross that yes, there are in person meetings if he wishes to attend in person then, public comments continued.
Shawn Bradley - I want to talk about a few things; seeing a Council member was recently subjected to this and she was just told the city intends to handle these new situations for what I'm about to say regarding a Brown Act violation. Freshman Council member Smith was texting Pastor Robinson on an item in the middle of being voted on in an open meeting recently. Isn't that a Brown Act violation? From what I see, it seems to be especially true when the item is being discussed and you don't have enough votes yet passed. If so, is the city going to pursue a censure on him? Second, an acting city manager is an appointed official. The same three to vote to pursue a quote warranto on a Council member are the same three to allow this to happen by their vote for someone else to be allowed and acceptable. The person they have played as acting city manager is allowed to have two incompatible offices; as the OHV manager and acting city manager, two full time positions where one has authority over the other. What would you call that? They also are wasting taxpayer money on this process of many requests towards the only female City Council member who has been serving the constituents better than others. Here and now with the newbies, they seem to have an issue; our mayor talked about this when he was a Council member and brought it up. Now that he hadn't needed those, he chose to pursue this rather than focusing on the people's business. Yet it's acceptable if conforming to their ideology on this. Thank you.
Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Smith – Mr. Mayor, since Pastor Robinson's name came up and mine came up again; number one, when Pastor Robinson came in here, he left the Bible study he had no interest in CC5 that I knew of and the texts never went through because I attempted to text him on my city phone, his name was not in there and I couldn't figure it out, couldn't remember his number, no text went through. He had nothing to do with CC5. I was trying to let him know that one of the consent calendar items that had already been dealt with that I thought he had an interest in, letting him know that he might go back to the Bible study.
Shawn Bradley and Mayor Pro-Tem Smith went back and forth on this for about 2 more minutes then public comments continued.
Tami Johnson - Well while everyone's defending themselves, I emailed a member of the Council, and it took them two weeks to get a response. She emailed me a response and that was after I said something at a Council meeting and I’m just curious, you have so much energy for this and that, I asked for about four meetings in a row, which is a total of eight weeks, about our Irma situation, about which I still haven't received an answer; everybody can sit up there and take personal offense and be defensive, but you're not addressing the issues that are actually at hand here.
Mayor -Do we have any other public business from the floor?
City Clerk - I have an E comment from Diane Perry; why is there nothing on the agenda about hiring a new city manager? Interviews were not done on 16th of March due to no quorum, even though all council members were aware of it that day and that should have been their priority. Why has the council not set up a new date for interviews?
Larry Bradfield, I’m one of the principal managers at Shield Farms down the street. This is my first time at a City Council meeting, and I've been up in California for 2 1/2 years. I felt it was appropriate for me to start to attend and represent a large amount of the cannabis farms that are here in Calif. City. I was going to make a comment on one of your reports on your budget. On Page ten of your budget for your fiscal year of 23/24, you have $190,000 worth of revenue from cannabis. So that's two and a half of our buildings. We have 34 buildings on our campus. If we could get our licenses approved through the city, you're going to generate $1.25 million a year in revenue for the city and that’s a lot more than 190,000.
I wish I was here to hear your 45-minute discussion on cannabis. So, I'm going to attend more so I can learn more about the mayor and Council members, so that we can be a voice and an understanding and cooperative voice with the city so that we can do the right thing and help everybody else out. We're waiting to be approved for an amendment, which we've supplied. We supplied the city with that information. I'm just wondering, where this is at now, but I guess this will have to be addressed later, Thank you.
Under Consent Calendar – extensive discussion was heard from both council members and the public on each of the following items: CC1; approve the city check register dated 3242023 through 4/6/2023, CC 2; approval of professional services agreement for project development services between Arrow Engineering Services, Inc. ASI and the City of California City, CC 3; approval of distribution operator due to the city for water department, CC4; Please remember and this is for the benefit of folks who are on now who were not on earlier that staff requested and the agenda was approved with the modification that item would be removed, CC5; Resolution #03-23-2972 authorizing participation in national opiate settlement arising out of in regard to national prescription opiate litigation with this record Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, case number 1:17-MD-804 and CC 6; authorized agreement with Bakersfield well and pump for annual sampling services. A roll call vote was taken with Mayor Pro-Tem Smith saying no on item CC2; motion carried by a vote of 4-1 on item CC2 and the rest passed with changes to items CC3-CC6.
Under City Manager Report presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes - I met with Ollie Danner on the Ed mobile charging station. We've discussed with her options for the D Grant project, so that's moving forward. I also met with Council member Macedonio and Mr. Calvin Ross; we need to discuss parameters of net engine energy metering versus the renewable energy self-generation and we're gathering information there and making sure that we're using as much as possible of the generated energy. I had my first mentoring session with Mr. Dave Sykes. Mr. Sykes gathered information and they will be putting together a road map. I've also met with the community and was updated on the current level of services and possible projects in the near future, putting together a plan similar to what you've requested. Last week, staff was working diligently on major blowouts throughout the city and they thank you for your patience.
A couple of public comments and council comments were made on this then it was onto continue business.
Under Continued Business – CB1; staff is recommending approval of additional funding to complete project and amend contract request for Quad Knopf, Inc. Presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, CB2 Professional Service Agreement with InterWest presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes; staff recommends the city council approve a month to month contract starting July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 and staff is seeking direction from city at this time and is open to discussion, CB3; discussion and give direction for Measure C and Measure A Financial Data presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper; extensive discussion and a slide presentation was done by Brian Shoener and Anthony Elowsky on item CB1 and extensive discussion from both council members and the public were heard on items CB2 and CB3; a roll call vote was taken, motion carried on all three items.
Under New Business – NB1; miscellaneous employee memorandum of understandings presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes: staff recommends approval of agreement, NB2 – Spending Approval for Desert Jade Apartments – after considerable discussion and comments from the public, a roll call vote was taken; motion carried on both items.
Under Council Member Comments, Agenda Request and AB1234 Reports – a couple of council members gave comments on different items pertaining to the city then the mayor called for a motion to adjourn the meeting which was adjourned at approximately 10:01pm.
