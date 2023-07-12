MOJAVE – Due to the 4th of July holiday, the Mojave Air and Space Port canceled their first meeting in July which was scheduled for July 4th; their next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18th inside the board room just off the Voyager Restaurant.
For more information or questions, contact Lynn Johansen who is the Administrative Assistant at 1-661-824-2433 ex. 222.
