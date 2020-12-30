As a COVID-19 surge continues to strain Kern County's healthcare facilities, it's ambulance services have also become inundated to a point where Kern County on Wednesday, Dec. 30 pulled the trigger on its “surge plan.”
“These alterations to the normal EMS system of care are designed to provide the best level of patient care by integrating additional resources and helping to prioritize our responses as the system becomes further impacted by the current pandemic,” Public Health stated in a news release on Dec. 30.
The plan contains four levels based on the volume of 9-1-1 calls, service availability based on COVID-19 related transports, offload times at hospitals and the percentage of staff impacted by COVID-19.
The county's EMS system has met a threshold were it enters Level 2 of the surge plan.
Ambulances will only respond to low acuity 911 calls when there are sufficient resources available,” the county news release states. “If an ambulance is not available to be dispatched, the caller will be informed of the situation and provided other options for obtaining care by the approved ambulance dispatch center, including contacting a primary care physician or urgent care.”
The county has integrated an additional emergency response agency into the system to respond to low acuity calls when ambulances are not available.
Locally, California City Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick on Dec. 22 told the city council that numbers continue to rise and that CCFD monitors the situation constantly. The surge, he said, has caused increased calls for service from the fire department's medic squad.
A new strain, he said, has been causing more symptomatic cases than previous strains.
“In California City we are getting a significant jump in calls for possible COVID patients and positive COVID patients,” Kosick said. “The entire medical system pretty much country wide is under siege right now.
Kosick asked the public that if they “are having mild symptoms to contact your physician, follow up with urgent cares, but refrain from 9-1-1 usage as much as possible.”
Kosick said one solution CCFD has been working on is additional equipment and staffing. He added the department received approval from the Office of Emergency Services and from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to staff its medic squad to “relieve hospitals and do some triage to relieve the ambulance wait times.”
He also confirmed the department on Dec. 22 had one member who had contracted COVID-19 and had isolated them.
“As we go through this, it is of concern that if if does travel through our department, there may come a time where we may have difficulty staffing,” Kosick said. “We are doing our best but also following all the social distancing, mask and decontamination procedures in public and in the fire station in order to keep our department operationally ready.”
He added that for the public, “even if you don't believe it's a serious thing, just the saturation of our [healthcare] facilities is a major concern.”
“Keep yourself as healthy as possible, call us if you need us and we'll be there as best we can, but try to refrain to call 9-1-1 unless you need to,” he said.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 29, California City had a total of 1,033 cases, including 897 active cases, 93 people who have recovered and 43 presumed recovered.
Mojave had a total of 206 cases, including 151 active cases, 39 people recovered and 16 presumed recovered.
Rosamond had 1,168 total cases, including 856 active cases, 184 people who had recovered and 128 presumed recovered.
The greater Tehachapi area reported the most cases in East Kern at 2,590 total, including 1,523 active cases, 848 people who recovered and 219 presumed recovered.
Countywide, the virus had claimed 504 lives. Since testing began in March, more than 67,292 have tested positive for COVID-19, with 20,132 recovered.
