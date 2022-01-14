ROSAMOND - A Lancaster man was arrested after weapons were found during a search of his vehicle on Jan. 3rd: 28-year old Cameron Perry of Lancaster was arrested on multiple charges including Misdemeanor arrest warrants.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Department, a call came into the dispatch center in the early morning hours of Jan. 3rd for Domestic Violence in the 2700 block of Elbert Street in Rosamond. When deputie arrived, they contacted the victim and during their initial investigation, they developed probable cause to arrest the suspect later identified as Perry. Deputies located Perry and arrested him nearby in a parked vehicle. After arresting Perry, deputies searched the vehicle and discovered an unregistered firearm and 2 high-capacity magazines; they also discovered through their investigation that Perry was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.
Perry was transported to the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he was booked on the charges of Felony Spousal Abuse, Felony Possession of High-Capacity Magazines, Felony Prohibited Person Possession of Firearm, Felony Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Misdemeanor Carry Loaded Firearm in a Public Place, Misdemeanor Concealed Weapon in a Vehicle and 2 active Misdemeanor warrants. Perry is being held in lieu of $75,500 bail. Perry appeared for a Felony Arraignment on Jan. 5th and was formally charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) as well as a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment on the charges of 2 counts of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, Speed Greater than Posted, 2 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court) and Maximum Speed Limit, 55 MPH.
The Kern County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 1-800-861-3110 or through Secret Witness at 1-661-322-4040 and reference case # 2022-0000709.
