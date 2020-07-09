Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) has been hospitalized since Sunday over complications due to novel coronavirus complications, according to a statement released by his chief of staff.
"He is receiving excellent treatment at Palmdale Regional Medical Center and anticipates a full recovery," stated George Andrews, the chief of staff.
Lackey, who represents Antelope Valley, including California City, and the Santa Clarita Valley, is one of five Assemblymembers and staff members.
On Monday, Assemblywoman Autumn Burke of California's 62nd Assembly District, released a statement that she had tested for COVID-19.
The news prompted Sacramento to close the California state Capitol offices until early next week after the two lawmakers and Assembly staff tested positive.
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement sent out on Monday the Assembly would remain in recess until further notice due to the number of positive diagnoses.
“We have taken this decision, as we did in March, to protect members, staff and the public from exposure, and it comes in light of recent news of positive coronavirus tests in the Capitol.”
