The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 4 calls for service.
3rd – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, Dennison Road.
6th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21600 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
8th – Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 22700 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
14th – Battery on Person, Dennison Road.
