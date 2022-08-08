Photo of the Cal City Farmer’s Market: Saturday’s year-round 9am-1pm in Central Park at 10400 Heather Ave.
Let’s revere summers bounty by celebrating National Farmer’s Market Week (August 7-13, 2022) and the many benefits having a farmer’s market brings to the California City community.
The Cal City Farmer’s Market (CCFM), who recently relocated to Central Park on Saturday’s 9am to 1pm, joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week. This Saturday, August 13th, 2022 there will be festivities including opportunity drawings all market long; giving away farm to table produce donated by H&A Farms, Arreola Produce and Living Water Family Farms as well as prizes from craft vendors.
CCFM has become a premier hot spot for the entire family on Saturday’s, bringing the community together while providing opportunities for local small businesses and entrepreneurs.
In the midst of a global pandemic, farmers markets — like all other small businesses — have innovated to continue operations for the farmers and communities that depend on them. Farmers markets foster direct relationships between community members and farmers which can work to create a more fair and sustainable food system. Farmers markets are a hub for connection and collective action around shared values.
National Farmers Market Week is an annual celebration of farmers markets coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based nonprofit organization that supports farmers markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers market operators play in our local food systems and in developing resilience in communities as hubs for local economies and connection.
The Cal City Farmer’s Market began in September 2021 with only two farmers and has now grown to four farmers selling a wide variety of products; including local honey, fresh fish, free range eggs, award winning tamales, authentic Thai food, gourmet toffee and kettle corn, dried fruit and nuts, presses juices, hot food, baked goods, crystals and stones, designer sunglasses, handmade clothing, purses, jewelry and beauty products, house plants, flower arrangements, culinary herbs, living soil, unique crafts and gifts, art, kids activities & more!
This year, their biggest struggles have been getting the word out to California City residents and the neighboring communities; as well as securing additional farmers to join the market. Market directors Shauna and Ryan Royten are working tirelessly to overcome these struggles by trying out different media strategies, community outreach and visiting various farms to build relationships in hopes of future market growth. You can help by spreading the word, shopping at the market, volunteering and/or donating.
“Farmers markets are essential, as the pandemic has taught us, to supporting healthy food access and securing robust local food systems, now and in the future,” said Market Director Ryan Royten.
Photo of CCFM Food Demo on August 6th, 2022
Cal City Farmer’s Market is year-round and accepts EBT/CALFRESH in efforts to make fresh organic produce affordable and accessible to all. Every first and third Saturday of the month, CCFM in collaboration with the Delores Huerta Foundation’s LYFE Program, puts on a food demonstration to teach guests how to use seasonal produce from the market to create easy, nutritious and delicious meals at home.
“Farmers markets are abundant sources of food, connection and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own.” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition Executive Director. “Behind the scenes of every successful farmers market is a dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These farmers market operators are experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2022, we will be highlighting the vital work of farmers market operators across the nation. Join us!”
The Cal City Farmer’s Market is hosted by Royten’s Enrichment Academy Community Hope (REACH), a registered 501(c)(3) whose mission is to bring food security and self-sustainability to the area. Please visit REACHCA.ORG to donate or for more information.
