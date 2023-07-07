ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services District held the bi-monthly meeting on the evening of June 14th inside the boardroom and began at approximately 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order by President Glennan, roll call (director Webb was absent) and the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting went as follows.
Under Approval of the Agenda - General Manager Kim Domingo announced that due to circumstances which could possibly not be reasonably foreseen by the Board, that requires immediate attention and possible action by the Board, and that made it impractical to provide notice. In Before, which is approval of water reclamation, Project Change Order #8 was added to the agenda; Vice President Stewart Motion and Director Washington seconded to approve the agenda with the addition of NB4 Motion carried.
Under Public Comments - President Glennan made some comments as a member of the public.
Under Voluntary Public Roll Call via Teleconference - John Joyce, who is with the Rosamond News addressed the board via teleconference.
Under Closed Session – CS1 – Conference w/Legal Counsel on Anticipated Litigation concerning Significant Exposure to Litigation Pursuant to Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(2) One Potential Case.
Under Public Report on Action taken in Closed Session – Closed Session was cancelled; no reportable action taken at this time.
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; a motion by director Wallis and a second by VP Stewart was heard to approve receive check/voucher register dated May 16-June 5th, payroll (direct deposit) dated May 24th, payroll (checks) dated May 24th; motion carried.
Under Minutes – A motion by director Washington and second by director Wallis was heard to approve the following: M1; approve the May 23rd Policy Committee Meeting Minutes, M2; approve the May 24th Sewer Committee Meeting Minutes and M3; approve the May 24th Regular Board Meeting Minutes, motion carried.
Under New Business – NB1; a motion by VP Stewart and a second by director Washington was heard to adopt Resolution #2023-5 commending Mr. Steve Perez for his service to the district presented by General Manager Kim Domingo; motion carried, NB2; A motion by director Washington and second by Vice President Stewart was heard to approve the Master Services Agreement with GEI and approve Task #2023-01 for FEMA Grant Application Services and authorize General Manager Kim Domingo to execute said documents subject to Council review.
On April 26, 2023, the Board approved Task 2 of the Grant Services Agreement with GEI to prepare a Letter of Intent for Hazard Mitigation Grant that would improve the Willow Springs Water Bank in order to create space and existing service reservoirs for future flood events. The district was recently notified by the California Office of Emergency Services that their proposed project was eligible as a Hazard Mitigation Grant Activity and invited to district to submit a sub-application for the HMGA grant which would provide $18 million, and a $6 million “Prepare California Match” Grant that would provide matching funds. GEI has provided a proposal in order to prepare the sub-application for the grant at a cost not to exceed $125,000 and the district would be required to pay this cost up front; the application expenses are reimbursable through the grant. The reimbursement depends upon the grant award. If accepted, the project will reimburse the district for the funds expended in order to obtain the grant, as well as monetize the district's assets in the Willow Springs Water Bank.
After slight discussion, the motion was carried, NB3; A motion by Vice President Stewart and second by director Wallace was heard to approve Adoption of Resolution number 2023-11 the nomination of Byron Glennan as a member of the Association of California Water Agencies Region 7 presented by Sherry Timm; motion carried, NB4; A motion by director Wallace and second by Vice President Stewart to approve the Water Reclamation Project Change Order #8 which was presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. The potential change orders are related to inverter equipment associated with the blowers, the inverters failed due to insufficient waste heat exhaust under design operating conditions and staff has made it clear to the design engineer that the district is expecting reimbursement of these costs from them before the project is completely closed out due to the design efficiency; after slight discussion, motion carried.
Under Presentations – Water Reclamation Plant Project Update; General Manager Kim Domingo summarized negotiations and dates of completion with the contractor and design engineer. There are still many regulatory issues that will need to take place prior to completion.
Under Director Reports/Comments/Future Agenda Items - Director Washington reported that June is National Safety Month, Director Wallace encouraged the Rosamond community to support the Vietnam Memorial Wall that will be coming to Rosamond in November 2023, Vice President Stewart thanked the community for entrusting and electing him to the board and President Glennan provided an AVEK meeting update.
Under General Counsel Update – Mr. John Komar Esquire; no report was given at this time.
Under General Manager Update - Mr. Domingo reported on the Diamond Street property and said the district has received the hazardous materials report; lead and asbestos are present and staff is evaluating options. The water line at Tropico Middle School; staff has met with design and construction staff for the school to solve a conflict issue with a drainage line. Mr. Domingo also announced that he will be on leave between July 3rd and July 6th.
Under Director of Administration Update - sorry, Jim summarized a number of water disconnections and payment arrangements that were open and reported that one Low-income Household Water Assessment Plan Payment notification was received.
Under Public Works Update - General Manager Kim Domingo reported that he reviewed the current public work field report.
After all the business was taken care of, a motion by Vice President Stewart and second by Director Washington to adjourn the meeting at 6:30pm was heard, motion carried.
