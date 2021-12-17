BAKERSFIELD — (December 17, 2021) - Mission Bancorp (“Mission” or “the Company”), (OTC Pink: MSBC), a bank holding company and parent of Mission Bank (the “Bank”), announced that Mission Bank will be consolidating and merging its Business Banking Center located 15773 K Street, Mojave, CA 93501 into the Lancaster Business Banking Center, pending regulatory approval, during the second quarter of 2022.
Mission Bank is committed to safe and sound banking practices. As a result, Mission Bank has determined the merging of Mojave’s operations and customer service into the Lancaster Business Banking Center creates internal efficiencies that will in turn allow the Bank to better serve both Mojave and Lancaster customers with relationship banking as well as immediate products and services such as: remote deposit capture, mobile remote deposit capture, direct deposit, online banking, cash management services and more. Mission Bank is committed to fostering the best customer service experience and will uphold this standard throughout the consolidation. There will be no interruption in service. Customers will have access to the same services and able to utilize the Lancaster Banking Center about 25 miles from the current Mojave office. The Bank’s Lancaster Business Banking Center is located at 43830 20th Street West, Lancaster, CA 93534.
Mission Bancorp is the parent holding company of four wholly owned subsidiaries, Mission Bank, Mission 1031 Exchange, LLC, Mission Community Development, LLC, and Nosbig 88, Inc. Mission Bancorp is headquartered in Bakersfield, California and has nine Business Banking Centers, serving the greater areas of Bakersfield, Lancaster, Mojave, Ridgecrest, San Luis Obispo, Stockton and Ventura, California.
Contacts: A.J. Antongiovanni, President and Chief Executive Officer 661.859.2517 Jason Castle, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
