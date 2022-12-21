KERN COUNTY, Calif. – Kern County Public Works’ Christmas Tree Recycling Program, which runs from Monday, December 26, 2022 through Monday, January 9, 2023, provides residents an opportunity to recycle one of their main and most cherished centerpieces – their Christmas tree!
The program encourages residents throughout the County to recycle their Christmas trees at various County and partnering locations to prevent trees from being illegally dumped or improperly recycled in the residential greenwaste container.
Kern County residents can recycle their Christmas trees in one of the following ways:
- 1. Residents can recycle their Christmas trees into their greenwaste container if the tree is cut into small pieces to fit into their container with the removal of the tree stand, all decorations, and nails. The container lid must be able to securely close. Whole trees and flocked trees are not accepted.
- 2. Residents can self-haul whole Christmas trees to one of 24 drop-off locations throughout Kern County from December 26, 2022 through January 9, 2023.
- 3. Compost at home! Christmas trees can be cut up and used in compost piles as part of a healthy compost mix. Make sure it’s free of flocking or other contaminants.
If you prefer to take your Christmas tree to one of the drop-off locations, please tarp and secure your load properly. Don’t forget to remove all ornaments, bulbs, lights, decorations, and plastic or metal tree stands prior to dropping off your Christmas tree. No flocked trees.
Attachment: 2022 Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-Off Locations
For more information, visit www.kernpublicworks.com/newsroom and follow us on Facebook at @KernCountyPublicWorks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.