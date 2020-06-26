CALIFORNIA CITY -- California City Police Department responded to the scene of a vandalism incident involving racially charged language along a public brick wall at Verde Vista Parkway and South Loop Boulevard Thursday morning.
The department will be investigating the incident as a hate crime. Upon arriving, officers found the wall spray-painted with offensive, vulgar language.
"This type of crime, cannot be tolerated in our city," the department said in an issued Nixle alert.
CCPD is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible parities. People can call 760-373-8606.
