BORON - A single story home went up in flames in Boron; the incident occurred in the early morning hours of April 25th in the 27000 block of Anderson Street.
According to a witness who wishes to remain anonymous, a fire caught their attention while enroute to work. The witness called 911 and reported the fire; when Kern County Fire Station #17 out of Boron arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to control the blaze and contain it to the area without any further structures in danger.
An outbuilding, a large storage shed and the home were totally destroyed; fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze due to no utilities at the abandon home. No one was injured and fire crews are asking anyone with information to please contact them at the Boron station on Cote Street.
