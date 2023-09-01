MOJAVE - The Mojave Unified School District voting directors have a special meeting on the evening of August 3rd inside their boardroom on Pat St. in Mojave. The meeting got underway just after 5:00 PM.
After President Tate called the meeting to order in roll call (Mr. Parker was out ill and Mr. Hodgkinson was not present), motion made by Richard Walpole and second by Ronald Hogan to approve the agenda as presented; motion carried.
Under Closed Session - the board convened in the closed session at approximately 5:01 to discuss student matters; they reconvened an open session at 6:24 with the following decision: 20345 releases of expulsion, 17544 Release of expulsion, 16545 Extended expulsion by 1 semester, 16101 Extend expulsion by 1 semester, 18428 extended expulsion by 1 semester, 13528 Extend expulsion by 1 semester, 21827 Extend expulsion by 1 semester, 21481 Release of expulsion, 17314 Release of expulsion with the transfer to California City Middle School, 18356 Extended expulsion by 1 semester and 17308 release of expulsion. A motion was made by Richard Walpole and a second by Ronald Hogan to approve the above items; motion carried.
After the special business was taken care of, a motion by Ronald Hogan and second by Richard Walpole to adjourn the meeting was heard, motion carried, and the meeting was adjourned at approximately 6:26 PM.
