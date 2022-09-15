CALIFORNIA CITY — A new spot for recreation makes its way to Cal City, inviting veteran and beginning boxers alike to stop by.
Wills Boxing Club opened this summer, owned and operated by Cedric Wills and his family. There, guests can come work out with Wills, or learn the sport if they are a beginner. Already, Wills said several families have brought their children out to his club, and he can see confidence building in them.
He says his secret to teaching successfully is repetition.
“My style is different, most coaches will have you working on your form for weeks. But I teach everything you need to know in one week, then you come back to work on the technique and skill.”
Wills is originally from Sacramento, and has been boxing since he was a young man. After tragedy struck in his life, he decided to move on from boxing himself and started teaching kids.
“I opened up my garage for 25 years,” Wills said. “Now, those kids that used to come to my house have children of their own, and I get to teach them.”
Family brought him to California City, where he and his wife help raise their grandchildren during the day.
“I wanted to live closer to my family,” Wills said. “My wife and I babysit our grandchildren, while our daughter works, so we decided to come to California City, so she wouldn’t have to commute to us everyday.”
Wills is optimistic about seeing his business grow.
“Seeing the joy on kids faces, them being happy is the best part,” Wills said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.