While researching the history of the high desert for the last two years, I came across some information concerning Trona Railway so, I decided to write a story about it. I hope all of you enjoy these series of stories as much as I have enjoyed researching and writing them; bringing back history of our area and the high desert. The following is from Wikipedia, the Searles Valley Historical Society and the Trona Railway.
The Trona Railway is a 30.5-mile short line railroad owned by Searles Valley Minerals and interchanges with the Union Pacific Railroad at Searles, California. The railroad was built by the American Trona Company in 1914 in order to serve the mining company's potash shipping to an interchange with the Southern Pacific Railroad. The company and its Trona Railway had various subsequent owners including American Potash & Chemical Corporation, Kerr-McGee Corporation, IMC Global, Sun Capital and LLC before Searles Valley Mineral Incorporated took ownership; on Dec. 27, 2007, Kamavati Holdings which is a subsidiary of Nirma Limited acquired all of Searles Valley Minerals Inc.
The idea of building a standard gauge railroad to replace mule drawn wagons came from Stafford W. Austin who was the receiver of the American Trona Corporation. The railroad connects Searles Valley with a lower cost connection to the markets within the United States and to ocean ports for exports. On September 27,1913; the wife of Joseph Hutchinson broke ground with an old-fashioned plow to start the construction of the Trona Railroad; with a workforce of 400 men that included American, Chinese, Greek, Hindu, Mexican, Irish, Norwegian and Swedish workers, they finished the task within six months despite battling occasional sandstorms. The construction of the 31-mile-long track was completed by the end of March 1914 and the first excursion was conducted in May of 1914. Railway operations began with two new oil-fired Baldwin 2-8-0 steam locomotives that weighed 104 tons each and their boilers produced steam at 200 pounds pressure; when they were coupled together, they had a combined pulling capacity of 500 tons.
In 1914 Searles Lake was one of only two known potash deposits outside of Germany and by 1916 potash was transported via the Trona Railway to farmers who needed fertilizer in order to feed the nation in World War I. During the 1920s, the Epson Salt Monorail delivered epsomite to the Trona Railway at Magnesium Siding which was about 11 miles south of Trona; this unique system extended 28 miles eastward into the Owlshead Mountains and was in use from 1924 to 1926, the railway was dismantled in the late 1930s.
In addition to carrying inbound oil and outbound fertilizer as well as chemical products from the new chemical plants in Searles Valley, the Trona Railway also carried passengers to and from Trona and continued until 1937.
In April 1949 the Trona Railway purchased two new Baldwin DT-6-6-2000 locomotives to replace the three steam locomotives that were operating at the time; these locomotives weighed 180 tons each and had 2000 horsepower motors. The Baldwins were sold in late 1992 replaced by six least EMD SD45-2's all painted in red and silver similar to the earlier Baldwins. They were then replaced in 2004 by the current fleet of seven EMD SD40-2 and EMD SD40T-2 locomotives; all of which remain in the faded color schemes of their former owners Union Pacific and southern Pacific.
The main line runs from Trona to the interchange with the Union Pacific at Searles which is a distance of approximately 30.6 miles; it has a maximum grade of 1.9% and gentle curves which permit a maximum speed of 70 mph. The railroad handles approximately 18,000 cars annually and commodities hauled on the railway include sulfuric acid, soda ash, potash, salt cake, borax, coal, minerals and materials for the U S Naval Air Weapons Station in China lake.
