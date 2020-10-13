ROSAMOND — Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Rosamond that occurred Oct. 7.
According to KCSO, one person was left dead and another injured in the shooting. Deputies received a report on Oct. 7 of the shooting in 1100 block of Sequoia Lane. Upon arrival, they found a male victim dead inside a residence and a second male adult suffering for moderate injuries. The second victim was treated for his injuries and later discharged from an area hospital.
On Friday, Oct. 9, the Kern County coroner identified the shooting victim as 37-year-old Rodman Alfredo Quintanilla of Rosamond. The coroner's report stated he was shot by another person, but has yet to rule his death a homicide, pending a postmortem examination.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.