CALIFORNIA CITY -- California City Police Department released the identity of a woman who was found dead on June 5 in the desert east of Randsburg-Mojave Road, just south of the cemetery.
CCPD and Kern County coroner IDed the woman as Tina Marie McDaniel, a longtime California City resident.
“The initial investigation so far has determined that there was no evidence of foul play located at the scene and that Tina’s death may have been accidental stemming from the extreme heat during that day, as well as underlying health issues,” the CCPD news release stated.
The case is pending until the Kern County coroner’s office completes its report and investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the police department at 760-373-8606.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.