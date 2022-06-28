Alert: **UPDATE** Police Department Phone lines are back in service
All phone lines for California City Police Department are back in service. If you have a life threatening emergency, call 9-1-1. Otherwise you may call the non-emergency line at (760) 373-8606. Thank you for your patience!
Instructions:
For life threatening emergencies, call 9-1-1. Otherwise call the non emergency line at 760-373-8606
Contact Information:
CalCityPD Dispatch
