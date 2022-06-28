Due to unforseen circumstances, all Police Department phone lines are temporarily down. Frontier has advised crews are working to repair the issue. Calls are being routed through Kern County Sheriff's Office. If you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1. Otherwise you may call the Kern County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 661-861-3110. Thank you for your understanding. 

For life threatening emergencies, call 9-1-1. Otherwise call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110

California City Police Department

21130 Hacienda Blvd

California City, CA 93505

Emergency: 9-1-1

Non-emergencies: 760-373-8606

CalCityPD Dispatch

dispatch1pad1511@gmail.com

 

 

Unknown - Severity unknown
Unknown - Urgency not known
Unknown
General emergency and public safety
Power Outage

