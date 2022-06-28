Due to unforseen circumstances, all Police Department phone lines are temporarily down. Frontier has advised crews are working to repair the issue. Calls are being routed through Kern County Sheriff's Office. If you have an emergency, please call 9-1-1. Otherwise you may call the Kern County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 661-861-3110. Thank you for your understanding.
Instructions:
For life threatening emergencies, call 9-1-1. Otherwise call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110
Address/Location
California City Police Department
21130 Hacienda Blvd
California City, CA 93505
Contact
Emergency: 9-1-1
Non-emergencies: 760-373-8606
CalCityPD Dispatch
Alert Details
- Severity:
- Unknown - Severity unknown
- Urgency:
- Unknown - Urgency not known
- Certainty:
- Unknown
- Category:
- General emergency and public safety
- Event:
- Power Outage
