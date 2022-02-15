On Wednesday, February 16, 2022, the California City Police Department will be undergoing routine maintenance to improve infrastructure from midnight to 10:00 a.m. If you need police services during these hours, please be aware that your call might not be received, and you are encouraged to call this alternate number, (661) 528-9090 so that your call can be answered, and an officer dispatched to your location. In the event of a police or medical emergency, please continue to utilize 911. We thank you for your patience during this time, and we want to assure you that although the phone lines may be affected, police services will not, and California City Police Officers will be readily available as is our standard operating procedure.
