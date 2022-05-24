KERN COUNTY VOTERS On Saturday, June 4 from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm the Kern County Elections Division at 1115 Truxtun Ave., 1st Floor, will be open for voting. Remember Election Day is June 7th, 2022 and the polls are open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. For more information and to apply, visit Kernvote.com or call (661) 868-3590. @KernVote @KernCounty_Elections @KernElections
- By: Mary B. Bedard, CPA, Auditor-Controller-County Clerk
