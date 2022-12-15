RCSD Board of Directors Meeting Notes, 7 Dec 2022
Adjourn to Closed Session
Added to the agenda by unanimous vote due to the item becoming available after the
agenda was posted and needing to be addressed before the next regular board meeting.
Report Out of Closed Session:
A prospective general manager has been selected and an employment offer will be
tendered.
Public Comments:
Jeffory Frouchlich addressed the board representing the employee union. He expressed
concern about the opportunity for newly elected board members to weigh in on the new
general manager selection and on the compensation being offered to that new general
manager.
Voluntary Public Rollcall:
None
New Business:
NB 1. The Board will reconsider the Governor’s Proclaimed State of Emergency
regarding COVID-19 and determine whether this State of Emergency continues to
impact the ability of the members to meet safely in person. (Presenter: Steve A.
Perez, General Manager)
Due to the continued state of emergency, the board unanimously approved continuing to
hold public meetings virtually and other COVID measures outlined in AB 361.
That said, RCSD anticipates resuming in-person meetings upon the termination of the
declaration of emergency and for the lobby of the office to reopen in February. However,
this remains a dynamic situation and these dates could change.
NB 2. Cancel the December 14, 2022, and December 28, 2022 Regular Board
Meetings (Presenter: Steve Perez, General Manager)
Proposed due to the holiday season. An additional special board meeting has been set
for 8 Dec 2022 to swear in the newly elected board members, pending the certification of
the election. If the election is not certified, a new date will be selected for a special
meeting for the swearing-in. Should any other urgent business arise, a special board
meeting will be called.
Approved unanimously.
Presentations:
PR 1. Water Reclamation Plant Project Update (Presenter: Ryan Becker, Chief
Water Reclamation Plant Operator).
The plant is operational as of 1 Dec 2022. To date, 5.25 million gallons of treated water
have been sent to the percolation ponds, amounting to 16.13 acre-feet of water. The
current flow rate into the plant is 9.3 million gallons each day. 95% of that water is
treated and sent to the percolation ponds. The other 5% is lost to evaporation and other
minor losses. The plant is not yet operating at full flow. At the current flow rate, the
annual production of treated water is estimated to be 832 acre-feet. Once at full flow, the
plant will likely produce 1,000 acre-feet each year.
The construction team is working through minor items including control and backup
power issues.
PR 2. California Class (Presenter Rick Wood of CSDA, Brad Rockabrand)
The California Special District Association (CSDA) and California League of Cities (CLC)
are presenting new investment opportunities to their members via a Joint Powers
Authority called the Cooperative Liquid Assets System (CLASS). CLASS is operated by
Public Trust Advisors. CLASS will be managed and run by a board of trustees made up
of two members from CSDA, two from the CLC, and one additional trustee. CLASS is
solely available to and custom tailored for public entities and their needs. This program
has been active in 17 other states over the last 15 years and is currently managing $60
billion.
President Webb asked about the security of the portal and online components of the
program. Mr. Wood replied that they had invested over $3 million in cybersecurity
improvements prior to launching in California.
Director Glennan asked if they used a moral standard to guide their investments. Mr.
Wood replied that investment quality is guided by California code, and while there is no
specific moral guidance it is unlikely that any questionable investments would be made
because of this guidance.
Mr. Rockabrand expressed confidence in and support for the program, noting that the
only real concern is the newness of the program, but that this is overcome by Public
Trust Advisors’ experience in other states. He also praised the return rates they have
been achieving and the representation model used for the board of trustees.
This was an informational item for the directors, not requiring board action.
Director Reports
President Webb asked legal counsel to prepare additional ethics training for the directors
in a future closed session.
General Manager Update:
None
Director of Administration Update:
The final phase of billing software conversion is underway. The new system will launch
on Monday, December 12th. As part of this launch, the web payment portal will be down
for three or four days for maintenance.
Director of Public Works Update:
None
