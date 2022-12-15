RCSD Board of Directors Meeting Notes, 7 Dec 2022

Adjourn to Closed Session

Added to the agenda by unanimous vote due to the item becoming available after the

agenda was posted and needing to be addressed before the next regular board meeting.

Report Out of Closed Session:

A prospective general manager has been selected and an employment offer will be

tendered.

Public Comments:

Jeffory Frouchlich addressed the board representing the employee union. He expressed

concern about the opportunity for newly elected board members to weigh in on the new

general manager selection and on the compensation being offered to that new general

manager.

Voluntary Public Rollcall:

None

New Business:

NB 1. The Board will reconsider the Governor’s Proclaimed State of Emergency

regarding COVID-19 and determine whether this State of Emergency continues to

impact the ability of the members to meet safely in person. (Presenter: Steve A.

Perez, General Manager)

Due to the continued state of emergency, the board unanimously approved continuing to

hold public meetings virtually and other COVID measures outlined in AB 361.

That said, RCSD anticipates resuming in-person meetings upon the termination of the

declaration of emergency and for the lobby of the office to reopen in February. However,

this remains a dynamic situation and these dates could change.

NB 2. Cancel the December 14, 2022, and December 28, 2022 Regular Board

Meetings (Presenter: Steve Perez, General Manager)

Proposed due to the holiday season. An additional special board meeting has been set

for 8 Dec 2022 to swear in the newly elected board members, pending the certification of

the election. If the election is not certified, a new date will be selected for a special

meeting for the swearing-in. Should any other urgent business arise, a special board

meeting will be called.

Approved unanimously.

Presentations:

PR 1. Water Reclamation Plant Project Update (Presenter: Ryan Becker, Chief

Water Reclamation Plant Operator).

The plant is operational as of 1 Dec 2022. To date, 5.25 million gallons of treated water

have been sent to the percolation ponds, amounting to 16.13 acre-feet of water. The

current flow rate into the plant is 9.3 million gallons each day. 95% of that water is

treated and sent to the percolation ponds. The other 5% is lost to evaporation and other

minor losses. The plant is not yet operating at full flow. At the current flow rate, the

annual production of treated water is estimated to be 832 acre-feet. Once at full flow, the

plant will likely produce 1,000 acre-feet each year.

The construction team is working through minor items including control and backup

power issues.

PR 2. California Class (Presenter Rick Wood of CSDA, Brad Rockabrand)

The California Special District Association (CSDA) and California League of Cities (CLC)

are presenting new investment opportunities to their members via a Joint Powers

Authority called the Cooperative Liquid Assets System (CLASS). CLASS is operated by

Public Trust Advisors. CLASS will be managed and run by a board of trustees made up

of two members from CSDA, two from the CLC, and one additional trustee. CLASS is

solely available to and custom tailored for public entities and their needs. This program

has been active in 17 other states over the last 15 years and is currently managing $60

billion.

President Webb asked about the security of the portal and online components of the

program. Mr. Wood replied that they had invested over $3 million in cybersecurity

improvements prior to launching in California.

Director Glennan asked if they used a moral standard to guide their investments. Mr.

Wood replied that investment quality is guided by California code, and while there is no

specific moral guidance it is unlikely that any questionable investments would be made

because of this guidance.

Mr. Rockabrand expressed confidence in and support for the program, noting that the

only real concern is the newness of the program, but that this is overcome by Public

Trust Advisors’ experience in other states. He also praised the return rates they have

been achieving and the representation model used for the board of trustees.

This was an informational item for the directors, not requiring board action.

Director Reports

President Webb asked legal counsel to prepare additional ethics training for the directors

in a future closed session.

General Manager Update:

None

Director of Administration Update:

The final phase of billing software conversion is underway. The new system will launch

on Monday, December 12th. As part of this launch, the web payment portal will be down

for three or four days for maintenance.

Director of Public Works Update:

None

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.