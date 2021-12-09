Kern County District Attorney’s Office Announces Catalytic Converter Etching Event
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office will hold a free Catalytic Converter Etching event on Saturday, December 11th. The KCDA’s Office is partnering with Three-Way Chevrolet and the Bakersfield College Automotive Program to help put a stop to the catalytic converter crimes in Kern County. District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on the event: “Since 2020 the theft of catalytic converters has sky-rocketed by 200% in Kern County and 300% in Bakersfield. The District Attorney’s Office is committed to providing the tools for vehicle owners and law enforcement to deter catalytic converter theft and help return recovered stolen converters to their rightful owners.” At the free event, technicians from the Bakersfield College Automotive Program will etch the vehicle’s catalytic converter with the last 8 characters of the vehicle’s VIN. In addition, Technicians will paint the converters in a bright color, to warn buyers that the parts may be stolen. The event will be held at the Three-Way Chevrolet Service Department located at 4501 Wible Road in Bakersfield. Advanced Registration is required, and the number of available appointments are limited. Members of the public can register for an appointment online at https://kcdaoutreach.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Kern County District Attorney’s Office at 661-868-2435.
