On April 30, 2023, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 15900 block of H Street in Mojave, California, to investigate an incident involving multiple shooting victims. When deputies arrived, they located Darius Canada (31-year-old male), Anna Hester(34-year-old female), Martina Barraza (33-year-old female), and Faith Asbury (20-year-old female) all suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies and medical personnel performed life saving measures on all the victims; however, Canada, Hester, Barraza, and Asbury all died from their injuries.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and has conducted extensive investigation into this case. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime and to bring justice to the victims and their families. The Kern Secret Witness Program has graciously offered a reward of up to $10,000.00 for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661)861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at (661)322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.