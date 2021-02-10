The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of January according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 43 calls for service.
1st – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road.
2nd – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Vandalism: less than $400, 16400 block of Sierra Hwy.
3rd – Missing Person, 16100 block of H Street.
5th – Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Hwy 58 and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, 16100 block of L Street.
6th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 2100 block of Nadeau Street.
9th – Vehicle Theft, 2200 block of Trinity Street and Vandalism: Deface Property, 15900 block of Edwin Street.
10th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 2300 block of Inyo Street.
11th – Exhibit Firearm, 2300 block of Hwy.58, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Missing Person, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
12th – 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 16900 block of Hwy 58, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15600 block of Sierra Hwy, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 16800 block of Hwy 14 and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15900 block of Myer Road.
14th – Burglary from Vehicle, 3500 block of Aberdeen Place.
15th – Attempted Murder, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy and Petty Theft, 16100 block of H Street.
17th – Battery, 16900 block of Hwy 58, Burglary from Vehicle, 15700 block of M Street, Burglary from Vehicle, 15900 block of N Street and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 3000 block of Pat.
18th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15900 block of Edwin Street, Burglary: 1st Degree, 16000 block of O Street and 2 calls for Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
20th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 3300 block of Huber Avenue, Assault w/Firearm on Person, 16100 block of H Street and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
23rd – Battery on Person, 16100 block of H Street.
24th – Attempted Robbery: 2nd Degree, 2300 block of Cerro Gordo Street and Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 16100 block of H Street.
25th – Burglary from Vehicle, 14900 block of Myer Road, Disorderly Conduct: Conduct Prostitution, 1700 block of Hwy. 58 and Shoot at Unoccupied Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 15900 block of M Street.
26th – Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 16000 block of Sierra Hwy.
27th – Grand theft: Money/Labor/Property over $950, 15700 block of Sierra Hwy and Burglary: 1st Degree, 16100 block of K Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.