Collection services to be delayed by one day in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday
CALIFORNIA CITY, CALIF. — Nov. 17, 2021 — Waste Management’s residential trash and recycling and commercial pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day beginning on Thursday, November 25, and through the remainder of the week in observance of Thanksgiving. All local Waste Management operations will be closed on Thursday, November 25, with normal operations resuming on Friday, November 26.
California City residential customers who receive service on Thursday are being asked to place their carts out for service on Friday, November 26 and those who receive service on Friday should place their carts out on Saturday, November 27.
Customer service is available at 800-266-7551.
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.
