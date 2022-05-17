BORON - The Kern County District Attorney's office in conjunction with the Muroc Joint Unified School District held a catalytic converter etching and painting inside the bus-barn at Boron Jr. Sr. High School on May 14th. The event started around 10 am and drew interest from around 40 Boron residents who sign-up, received a confirmation ticket and had their catalytic converters etched and painted a bright orange; each catalytic converter was etched with the license plate number of the vehicle.
Kern County 2nd Dist. Supervisor Zack Scrivner and Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer along with Kern County Sheriff's Dept. Senior Deputy J. Mountjoy and several members of the Dist. Attorney's office were on hand to answer questions and oversee the project in the area; several employees from the Muroc Joint Unified School District including Superintendent Kevin Cordes, Transportation Leadman Jeremy Job and mechanics at the bus-barn were also on hand to help with the etching and painting of catalytic converters.
"We heard about the recent wave of catalytic converter thefts in the East Kern County area; particularly in the Boron/Desert Lake and North Edwards area and along with the school district and Supervisor Scrivner, we decided to start with this area for the catalytic converter etching" Zimmer said. Kern County Dist. Attorney Zimmer read a story we printed several months ago concerning thefts of catalytic converters in the area and contacted Supervisor Scrivner who set the ball in motion as far as the etching event. Supervisor Scrivner then contacted M.J.U.S.D.Superintendent Kevin Cordes concerning a date and time for the event and Cordes responded by allowing the event to take place at the Boron Jr. Sr. High School transportation area of the school.
