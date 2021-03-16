CALIFORNIA CITY — California City extended its contract with Bakersfield-based firm BHT Engineering through June 30, 2025, following a unanimous vote by the city council on March 9.
The contract extension expands to include city services, which was up until recently handled by second fir, Arrow Engineering Service, Inc. out of Lancaster.
According to Public Works Joe Barragan, Arrow handled all city-related projects while BHT spearheaded state and federal projects, which require more detail due to their nature.
“Up until a few years ago, we only had one city engineer and then we decided to go with two to separate the state and federal needs from our city needs,” Barragan said.
Barragan said the Arrow contract expired Feb. 25, while BHT’s contract continues until June 1, 2022 BHT was the only firm to respond to the city’s request for qualifications from firms interested in performing both local and state/federal services.
“[Arrow] may finish out projects we’ve already paid them for but it will be like a phasing out,” Barragan said. “We will phase them out as projects we’ve already paid for our completed, but we will not use them for anymore new services.”
The most important project Arrow was tasked with was new standby water fees for the city.
Barragan added it was a logical step to simply extend BHT’s contract and expand its scope of work due to the extensive bidding process to replace Arrow.
“It makes it easier on staff,” he said. “The reason I’m also recommending this to be extended because I do think highly of BHT. They’ve been really great to work with.”
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff asked why no one else responded to the bid. He also asked whether Barragan expanded the RFQ beyond the requisite public notice in local newspapers to professional journals.
Barragan said he personally contacted other engineering firms, but that was the extent beyond a public notice.
“We tried to get as many proposals as we could,” Barragan said. Not many hooked. “Of those that received them, most said they weren’t interested or couldn’t do it.”
He added there was a concern especially when trying to net a firm willing to do federal/state projects.
“There are few firms that are willing to take on the federal and state projects,” Barragan said. “There’s a lot of paperwork and lot of auditing, so a lot of firms aren’t willing to do it.”
Barragan added the city will ask for a task order on any new project BHT undertakes.
Barragan strongly recommended BHT because “they were always great to to work with” even when they were under the umbrella of a previous engineering firm.
City Manager Anna Linn, Councilmember Jim Creighton and City Clerk Denise Hilliker also endorsed BHT, noting its quick response to questions.
“They are wonderful,” City Manager Anna Linn said. “When we ask for them to speed up their turnaround time for streamlining, they jumped on board with that. And they are very familiar with our City. If you mention a road or a street, or a project they can tell you pretty much when it’s done and what’s needed.”
Hilliker noted that after 21 years of working with firms, “I don’t think you could ever ask for a better company that picks up and does anything for you.”
She added that BHT was considered attentive and experienced the best work ethic with them, out of any company she’s worked with.
“They’re honest, reliable and, look things up and get back to you,” Hilliker said.
Creighton said when he served on the planning commission and had issues with cannabis company Attil Farm’s new intersection on California City Boulevard, the firm was helpful.
“They came right back with answers and straightened me out really well,” Creighton said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin added that when she was the city’s finance director, the city’s auditors had nothing good things to say on BHT’s behalf.
