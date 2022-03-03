BAKERSFIELD — Trezell and Jacquline West both pleaded not guilty to the murders of their adopted sons Orrin and Orson West.
The Wests entered not guilty pleas on two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and falsely reporting an emergency.
Prosecutors said the investigation led them to believe the boys, four and three years old, were killed three months before they were reported missing back in December 2020.
The California City police department was first on the scene, but prosecutors say information they received a week later led to the involvement of the Bakersfield Police Department who the lead on the case in March 2021.
Several searches were conducted in both Cal City and Bakersfield, with authorities even digging at sites.
Both will remain in custody on no bail.
If convicted, the Wests face 30 years to life on the murder charges.
