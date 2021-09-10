The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 17 calls for service.
3rd - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 27100 block of Anderson Street.
4th – Vehicle Theft, 13000 block of Fox Street, North Edwards.
7th – Battery on Person, 13100 block of Boron Ave and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 12000 block of Gardiner Avenue.
8th – Missing Person, 26900 block of Cote Street, Attempted Burglary: 2nd Degree, 27200 block of Twenty Mule Team Road and Battery, 26900 block of Anderson Street.
11th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 26500 block of Ferguson Street and Exhibit Firearm, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
16th - Vehicle Theft, 13400 block of Gilbert Street, North Edwards.
17th – 2 calls for Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 26600 block of Nudgent Street and Exhibit Firearm, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
21st – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 12600 block of Esther Street and Battery on Person, 26500 block of Nudgent Street.
24th - Assault w/Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 26800 block of John Street.
27th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 12100 block of El Mirage Street and Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 27200 block of Boron Avenue Frontage Road.
