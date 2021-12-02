Here are some historical and significant events which occurred during the month of December 1920 from the United States and around the world:
3rd – Turkey and Armenia agree to a Peace Treaty.
4th – The first Pro football playoff game; Buffalo beat Canton 7-3 at the Polo Grounds and American Gay Rights activist Jeanne Manford is born in Flushing, New York.
5th – Dimitros Rallis forms a government in Greece.
6th – British chemist and 1967 Nobel Prize winner George Porter is born in Stainforth, South Yorkshire, England and American Automobile manufacturing pioneer (co-founder of Dodge Bros. Company) Horace Elgin Dodge dies at age 52.
10th – August Krogh is awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology (medicine) for his discovery of the regulation mechanisms of capillaries in the skeletal muscle.
13th- The League of Nations establishes the International Court of Justice in The Hague, American director and actor (Escape from the Planet of the Apes) is born in Freeport, Pennsylvania, 60th Secretary of State George P. Shultz is born in New York City.
14th – Boxing great Jack Dempsey knocks out Bill Brennan in 12 rounds for another Heavyweight Boxing Title and American football player George Gipp dies.
16th- An 8.5 earthquake rocks the Gansu Province in China killing roughly 200,000 people.
17th – The British Empire receives League of Nations Mandate over Nauru, Japan receives League of Nations Mandate over Pacific Islands, South Africa receives League of Nations Mandate over South West Africa.
18th – The United State Postage Stamp is printed w/out the words United States or U.S., known as the Voice of America, American broadcaster Willis Conover is born in Buffalo, New York.
19th – The first indoor Curling rink opens in Brookline, Mass. American country music singer “Little” Jimmy Dickens is born in Bolt, West Virginia.
20th – British born entertainer (U.S troops abroad) and actor (co-starred with Bing Crosby) Bob Hope becomes an American citizen; Hope died on July 27, 2003 at the age of 100.
23rd – Government of Ireland Act/Home Rule Act passed partitioning Ireland.
29th – The Netherlands and Venezuela recover diplomatic relations, Yugoslav government bans Communist Party.
30th – American television actor Jack Lord (McGarrett on Hawaii Five-O) is born in New York City.
