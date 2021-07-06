Traveling south of State Route 14 towards Lancaster and Palmdale, tourists come across an exit for Rosamond but, few know about the towns of Willow Springs and Gold Town or their history; well, we dug up some information that many “old timers” would tell the tale if you ask them.
Willow Springs – is a set of springs that is located on what used to be the Hamilton Ranch in Eastern Kern County and is approximately 7.5 miles west of the community of Rosamond; the community sits at an elevation of 2,523 feet above sea level and is the home to Willow Springs International Motorsports Park (Raceway as it is commonly known).
The local springs provided water for Native American settlements and early travelers and was an important stop on freight and stagecoach lines back in the day. Most of the masonry buildings were built around 1900 by Ezra Hamilton whose intentions were to have sufficient water to run the mill for his Tropico gold mine but the tranquil location proved to be a good site for a resort. In 1904, Hamilton spent approximately $40,000 to build what was eventually 27 stone buildings including houses, a hotel, a school and a swimming pool, a post office was opened in 1909 and the resort continued until the post office closed in 1918. Willow Springs is now registered Historical Landmark #103.
Gold Town – is a former settlement in Eastern Kern County located approximately 9.5 miles north of Rosamond and sat at an elevation of 2,713 feet above sea level; today, Gold Town only exists as a grid of dirt roads and a few abandon buildings and mines in High Desert just off of State Route 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway); Silver Queen Road is the main paved road that connects Gold Town to highway 14.
Fleta – is located just over half a mile northeast of Gold Town and gold mines exist within 2 miles of the area to the north and south; Gold Queen Mine and Elephant Mine on the Soledad Mountains south of Gold Town and the Whitmore and Exposure Treasure Mines on Standard Hill just north of Gold Town. The Gold Queen Mine was active off and on from the early 1900’s to about 1980; using open pit, underground works and heap leaching, about 100,000 plus tailings were created over the years. The tailings contained elevated levels of arsenic and a “significant potential human health risks to the community and regional environmental impacts may have resulted from release of arsenic-bearing tailings into the waters of the state and airborne sources” according to the Bureau of Land Management; construction began for the re-opening of the mine in 2015 and is part of the “Soledad Mountain Project”; open-pit mining, cyanide heap leaching and Merrill-Crowe processes will be used to recover gold and silver from the crushed agglomerated ore.
