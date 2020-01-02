On December 30, 2019 at about 430 P.M., California City Police Officers responded to the area of Lincoln and South Columbia in the OHV area of California City for a reported two vehicle traffic collision involving a two seat, side by side all-terrain vehicle and a GMC pickup truck.
Upon the arrival of officers, a 44 year old male was found lying on the ground with severe injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deceased driver was identified as Scott Bean of Porter Ranch California.
The other driver remained at the scene and gave officers a statement as to what had occurred.
Initial investigation suggests that Bean was traveling on South Columbia and struck the passenger side of the GMC which was traveling on Lincoln.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Sergeant Jack Craig, (760) 373-8606.
