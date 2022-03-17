So many amazing women have gone down in history as well as paving the way in the Antelope Valley and High Desert regions for future generations; this is the story of one of those women as we celebrate Womens History month.
Dr. Ruth Emily Baugh was an early elementary school teacher in the tiny town of Willow Springs who late became the first woman in history at the UCLA Geography Dept. to achieve full professorship and was one of the first 10 women on the faculty to be promoted to the highest academic rank.
Miss Baugh was born on Jan. 10, 1889 in Bedford, Indiana to Lindsay Collins Baugh and Caroline Wilder; during her early years growing up, she lived in Shawswick Township and Lawrence, Indiana then the family of 10 (she had 3 sisters and 4 brothers) moved to Pasadena, Calif. where she lived for around 20 years. Miss Baugh never married and had no children.
Miss Baugh graduated from Pasadena High School in 1908 and decided to become an elementary school teacher; she attended the Los Angeles State Normal School where she graduated with a Elementary School Teaching Certificate in 1910; Miss Baugh was the only member of her family to finish college. Between 1910 and 1911, Miss Baugh got a teaching position in the Willow Springs School District which was formed in 1904. It's unclear where Miss Baugh lived during this time but her teaching experience enabled her to earn the funds needed to further her education; she returned to Los Angeles in 1913 as an instructor and in 1919, she became an Associate Professor in Geography at the same school she received her teaching certificate in 1910. In 1924, Miss Baugh returned to the Antelope Valley to carry out research for an MA thesis titled "The Antelope Valley: A study in Regional Geography". In 1937, she wrote "Land Use Changes in the Bishop area of Owen Valley" which focused on the destruction of agriculture-especially abandoned farms in the region from 1916 to 1930; Miss Baugh's favorite subject to teach was geography of Calif; she also continued her research around the Antelope Valley throughout the 1950's. In 1953, Miss Baugh became the first woman to achieve a full professorship in the UCLA Geography Dept; she retired in 1956 as a Professor Emeritus. Miss Baugh was described as a "warm-hearted person who always helped others and had a special concern for the welfare of faculty women".
After a short illness, Miss Baugh passed away on June 1, 1973 at the age of 84; she is buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Altadena, Calif.
Exerts from this story are from the Ancestors Family Search, an article which appeared in an Antelope Valley magazine and the University of California: In Memoriam March 1976.
