The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
2nd – Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 20400 block of Del Rio Way and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 22700 block of Mariposa Road.
3rd – Assist other Department, 22300 block of Fontana.
4th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery other Agency, 19700 block of Piedra Drive and Tamper w/Vehicle, Valley Blvd.
9th – GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery, 19700 block of Piedra Drive
10th – Vehicle Theft, 19900 block of Sycamore Drive and Vehicle Theft, 20600 block of South Street, Felon/Addict/Etc Possess Firearm, 400 block of E. F Street and Willful Cruelty to Child, 20100 block of Tehachapi/Woodford Springs Road
11th - Missing Person, 15000 block of Abajo
13th – Burglary from Vehicle, 20000 block of Springhill Avenue, Possess Marijuana for Sale, 35-1764, 1003194 Road, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 19600 block of Descanso Street, Possess Marijuana for Sale, Pinon Heights Court, Possess Marijuana for Sale and Missing Person, 21900 block of San Gabriel Drive
17th - Burglary from Vehicle, 20700 block of South Street
19th - GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery: other Agency,
22nd - Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 22700 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road and Burglary: 1st Degree, 20600 block of South Street
23rd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21700 block of San Gabriel Drive
24th – Forgery: False Checks/Records/Certificates/Etc, 21300 block of Golden Hills Blvd
29th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20600 block of South Street
30th - Found Property, 21300 block of McIntosh Street and Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 19700 block of Piedra Drive
