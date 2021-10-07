ROSAMOND – The Kern County Fire Station in Rosamond received a much-needed piece of equipment on Sept. 24th; a brand-new fire engine. The new engine which is fully equipped arrived from Bakersfield to a station full of fire crews waiting for the big arrival.
Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner rode from Bakersfield to Rosamond with Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan at the helm in the new engine. “I had the pleasure of joining Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan to deliver a new engine to Station 15 in Rosamond today” Scrivner said.
The new engine replaces an old existing engine that had roughly 330,000 miles on it; the old engine will be retired from service and used for training of new firefighting personnel.
The residents of Rosamond can now sleep better knowing that their community has an updated, state-of-the-art firefighting machine that will last for years to come.
Congratulations to Kern County Fire Station 15 in Rosamond, Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and the community of Rosamond for the addition to the Rosamond community.
